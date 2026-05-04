Lagos bets on creative economy, unveils expanded schools arts competition

By Lukman Olabiyi

The Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to nurturing young creative talents and positioning the state as Africa’s leading hub for arts and culture with the launch of the second edition of the Eko Schools Arts and Crafts Competition.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday at the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Alausa, Ikeja, the Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Bopo Oyekan-Ismaila, said the initiative underscores the government’s strategic focus on developing the creative economy as a key driver of growth and youth empowerment.

According to her, the competition is designed not just as a contest but as a platform to discover, groom and showcase emerging talents from secondary schools and tertiary institutions across Lagos State.

“We are advancing a vision to unlock the immense creative potential of our young people while strengthening Lagos’ position as a cultural and creative powerhouse in Africa,” she said.

Oyekan-Ismaila noted that the maiden edition held in October 2025 demonstrated the depth of talent in the state, attracting 153 entries and producing nine winners across three categories.

She said the success of the debut competition reinforced the need for sustained investment in the sector, adding that participants’ works reflected identity, resilience and innovation.

Building on that momentum, she disclosed that the 2026 edition, themed “This is Lagos!”, would be bigger in scope, with expanded participation, increased visibility and enhanced development opportunities for participants.

The Permanent Secretary revealed that the new edition would feature structured mentorship programmes, stronger industry collaboration and wider exposure for young artists, aimed at bridging the gap between classroom learning and real-world creative enterprise.

“This initiative is part of a broader vision to equip our youths with relevant skills for the global economy while preserving and promoting our rich cultural heritage,” she said.

She linked the competition to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s T.H.E.M.E.S Plus Agenda, particularly its focus on tourism, entertainment and youth development, noting that the administration remains committed to leveraging creativity for economic advancement.

Oyekan-Ismaila called on school administrators, parents and guardians to support students’ participation, stressing that their encouragement is vital in shaping the next generation of artists and cultural ambassadors.

She also urged the media to continue to amplify the initiative to ensure it reaches a wider audience and inspires more young people.

Registration for the competition is now open, with the government expressing optimism that the expanded edition will deliver a more inclusive and impactful outing, capable of producing creative talents who will showcase Lagos on the global stage.