Lagos Assembly spokesman leads street credibility walk in Oshodi-Isolo

By Sunday Ani

Ahead of the 2027 general election, the spokesman of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Ogundipe Stephen Olukayode, popularly known as Omoj’omolo, has embarked on a street credibility walk to demonstrate his broad-based grassroots connection with his constituents.

The event, which took place yesterday, followed a ward consultation in Mafoluku, Oshodi-Isolo Constituency 01.

The consultation attracted a large turnout of party stalwarts, community leaders and supporters, reflecting growing momentum ahead of the political season.

Addressing the crowd, Ogundipe expressed deep appreciation for the consistent support he has received over the years, assuring constituents of his readiness to seek a second term in office.

“My dear good people of Oshodi-Isolo Constituency 01, I stand before you with gratitude, humility and renewed determination. Your unwavering support has been the driving force behind our journey, and I will never take it for granted,” he said.

Declaring his intention, he said: “Omoj’omolo is coming again,” noting that his track record of service, grassroots engagement and people-oriented programmes had earned him the right to seek re-election.

He emphasised his deep connection with the grassroots across all seven political wards, stressing resilience in the face of political pressure and distractions.

Reflecting on past electoral outcomes, he acknowledged that the 2023 general elections in Lagos fell short of expectations, particularly in support of President Bola Tinubu. However, he noted that the experience had strengthened the resolve of party faithful.

“Challenges are not meant to break us, but to strengthen us. We have gone back to the drawing board, worked harder and reconnected with our people. Today, the story has changed,” he added.

He also called on eligible voters, especially newly eligible youths, to register and obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), describing this as a critical tool for shaping the future.

“Your vote is your voice. Your PVC is your power. Do not sit on the sidelines, be part of history,” he urged.

Earlier in his remarks, a party chieftain, Alhaji Kehinde Olorunoje, advised youths to resist being used for political violence, urging them to embrace peace and shun divisive tendencies.

Speaking with journalists, Kalejaye Banjoko described Ogundipe as a leader among the people, praising his consistency and dedication to progressive ideals within the constituency.

The event was attended by prominent political figures, including Sokunle Hakeem Olusola, former representative of the constituency in the Lagos Assembly; Alhaji Olorunoje, leader of The Mandate Movement (TMM) in the local government; Banjoko; Femi Ayodele; Moruf Emmanuel; Khadijat Jimoh; and other stakeholders.

The street walk, which followed the consultation, further energised supporters, reinforcing Ogundipe’s visibility and connection with residents across the constituency.