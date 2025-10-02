The Lagos state government said traffic will be diverted for two days in parts of Victoria Island for the Electric Powerboat Racing Championship – E1 Series.

The tournament will take place in the inland waters of Victoria Island Lagoon from October 4 to 5.

The E1 Series is the first worldwide championship for electric powerboats that demonstrates clean technology and sustainability in water sports.

It is propelled by RaceBirds, battery-powered hydrofoil watercraft capable of reaching speeds of up to 93 km/h while gliding over the water’s surface, reducing drag, noise, and carbon emissions.

According to Oluwaseun Osiyemi, Commissioner for Transportation, the 1st Lekki Junction, inward to Ozumba Mbadiwe, would be closed completely throughout the event.

“Motorists are implored to be patient, as the diversion is part of the traffic management plans for the E1 boat race event,” the statement read.

Motorists from Ajah heading to Lekki would have to make a U-turn at Lekki 1st Junction by the pedestrian bridge to link Yesufu Abiodun, Maroko Police Station, City of David, Ligali Ayorinde, Ajose Adeogun, and Eko Hotel roundabout.

Thereafter, they would continue to Ahmadu Bello Way, Independence Bridge, and Onikan, and so on.

Also, motorists from Ajah towards CMS can go through Abraham Adesanya, connect Ogonbo Road and Okun Ajah Road.

From there they can link Coastal Road to Ahmadu Bello Way, Independence Bridge, and Onikan.

Coming from Lekki and its environs heading towards Ikoyi or the mainland?

The commissioner advised the use of Admiralty Way to access the Lekki Link Bridge, then connect Alexander Road, Bourdillon, Gerrard Road, and Osborne Road.

If you are going to CMS from Lekki, connect Yesufu Abiodun to Oniru Road-Aboyade Cole-Ligali Ayorinde; then proceed to Eko Hotel roundabout and Ahmadu Bello Way.

For motorists coming from CMS, Independence Bridge, and Ozumba Mbadiwe inward Lekki-Epe Expressway, there is uninterrupted passage to Ajah and other parts of that axis.

Osiyemi explained that designated parking spaces will be available at Fidelity Bank, Access Bank, and the Nigerian Law School premises in Victoria Island.

Also, the coastal road will remain open to traffic during the two-day restriction. He urged motorists to cooperate with officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA.