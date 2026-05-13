Labaran Maku, Sen. Abbo, others pick LP nomination forms

From Idu Jude, Abuja

The former minister of information Labaran Maku, Senator Ishaku Abbo, Emmanuel Ben, Adamu Bako Blanzou, and Jesse James Ayenajeh were among the prominent Nigerians who picked the Labour Party (LP) expression of interest and nomination forms to contest for various positions on the party’s platform ahead of the 2027 elections.

Maku picked the form for the Nasarawa North Senatorial District; Senator Abbo, for the governorship of Adamawa State; Emmanuel Ben, for the governorship of Akwa Ibom State; Adamu Bako Blanzou, for the House of Representatives seat for Akwanga/Nasarawa Eggon/Wamba Federal Constituency; and Hon. Jesse James Ayenajeh, for the House of Representatives seat for Toto Federal Constituency, Nasarawa State.

They were among the aspirants from different parts of the country, cutting across the northern and southern regions, who stormed the secretariat to obtain nomination forms for various elective positions.

Speaking exclusively with The Sun shortly after receiving his nomination forms, Labaran Maku expressed strong confidence in the Labour Party’s chances in the forthcoming elections.

According to him, “The Labour Party has won the confidence and support of Nigerians, and I am convinced that the party will emerge victorious in the next general elections, from the presidency to the governorship elections.”

He said the party “has firmly established itself as a household name in many states, particularly in Nasarawa State and across my senatorial district, where the people remain determined to ensure the victory of the party in the forthcoming senatorial and other elections in the state.”

Similarly, Ishaku Abbo commended the growing momentum of the Labour Party and praised Nenadi Usman, the National Chairman of the party, for providing the leadership that has revitalised and repositioned the party. He also expressed optimism about the party’s prospects in the forthcoming elections across Adamawa and other parts of the North.