Kwara Gov 2027: “Why Sen Sadiq Umar can’t be ignored”, Kwara Advocate warns

From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

A prominent Kwara-based good governance advocate, Yunusa AbdulRazaq, has cautioned the ruling APC against underestimating the political consequences of excluding Senator Sadiq Suleiman Umar from its 2027 electoral calculations, warning that such a move could alienate a vast support base built by the lawmaker across the state after he sacrificed his governorship ambition in the interest of party unity.

AbdulRazaq, in a Democracy Day statement on June 12, said contrary to narratives suggesting that Senator Umar’s return to the Senate was facilitated through political concessions, zoning arrangements or endorsements, the lawmaker earned his ticket through a highly competitive primary election after yielding to pressure from party leaders to abandon his governorship aspiration.

“Permit me, as a matter of privilege and political record, to make a few observations regarding the ongoing conversations around the APC, Kwara North, and Senator Sadiq Suleiman Umar,” AbdulRazaq stated.

“There is a tendency in some quarters to discuss the current political situation without sufficient reference to how we arrived here.”

According to him, Senator Umar was originally focused on the governorship race and had already garnered significant acceptance across the state before party considerations altered the political equation.

“The truth is that Senator Sadiq Umar was not originally positioned to run in another Senate contest. Like many others within and outside the APC, he had his eyes on the governorship and had built considerable momentum around that aspiration.”

“Indeed, he was widely regarded as one of the most acceptable governorship prospects in Kwara, enjoying goodwill that cut across the three senatorial districts of the state.”

AbdulRazaq noted that the political atmosphere within the APC at the time favoured a governorship candidate from Kwara Central, particularly following Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s public endorsement of Ambassador Abdulfatai Yahaya Seriki Gambari.

“However, at a time when the dominant thinking within the top hierarchy of the party favoured the emergence of a governorship candidate from Kwara Central, which was evident following the public endorsement of Ambassador Abdulfatai Yahaya Seriki Gambari by Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, CON.”

“Therefore, Senator Sadiq was persuaded by party leaders and stakeholders to step down from that ambition and return to the Senate race in the interest of party strategy and calculation.”

The advocate emphasized that the Senator’s eventual emergence as APC candidate for Kwara North Senatorial District was neither automatic nor handed to him through political arrangements.

“It is therefore important to state that his eventual emergence as the APC senatorial candidate was not by concession, endorsement, or zoning allocation.”

“He contested and won a competitive primary election against five aspirants from Patigi Local Government Area and one aspirant from Moro Local Government Area.”

“At a time when many expected zoning considerations to determine the outcome, delegates across Kwara North chose him because of his popularity, performance, accessibility, and proven electoral value especially Patigi LGA going into the contest without a unified consensus candidate.”

AbdulRazaq said the outcome of the primary demonstrated Senator Umar’s widespread acceptance and electoral appeal throughout Kwara North.

“His victory was largely a reflection of his acceptance across all the local governments of Kwara North and the confidence many party members had in his ability to retain and expand the party’s electoral strength.”

He explained that as political discussions later shifted toward the possibility of zoning the governorship to Kwara North, concerns emerged about concentrating both the governorship and senatorial positions within the Kaiama/Baruten Federal Constituency.

“Subsequently, as political calculations evolved and discussions shifted towards the possibility of zoning the governorship to Kwara North, a new argument emerged regarding the desirability of having both the governorship and the senatorial seat concentrated within the Kaiama/Baruten Federal Constituency.”

“While such concerns may be understandable from a political balancing perspective, they should also be weighed against the realities of electoral strength and party stability.”

The good governance advocate argued that Senator Umar’s political influence extends far beyond his immediate constituency and remains a significant factor in the state’s political landscape.

“One fact that remains difficult to ignore is that Senator Sadiq has built an extensive support structure that transcends local government, federal constituency, and even senatorial district boundaries.”

“His support base is not limited to Kwara North alone but extends to various parts of Kwara State and beyond.”

“For this reason, any political arrangement that excludes him entirely from the APC’s electoral equation must be approached with caution and sensitivity.”

While describing Senator Umar as a loyal party man who has consistently subordinated personal ambition to collective interests, AbdulRazaq warned that the sentiments of his supporters may be more difficult to manage if they perceive that their aspirations are being disregarded.

“This is not because the Senator is known to be confrontational far from it. He has consistently demonstrated loyalty to the party, respect for leadership decisions, and a willingness to place collective interests above personal ambitions.”

“However, politics is ultimately about people and perceptions. While Senator Sadiq may willingly submit to party decisions in the spirit of discipline, loyalty, and party supremacy, many of his supporters may not easily share the same disposition.”

“A considerable number of them have invested emotionally and politically in his leadership and may view his exclusion from the ballot as a disregard for their aspirations and sacrifices.”

“Managing such sentiments could prove challenging, not because of any action by the Senator himself, but because of the genuine attachment many supporters have developed toward his political journey.”

AbdulRazaq concluded by urging APC leaders to balance zoning considerations with electoral realities, insisting that Senator Umar’s proven popularity and statewide appeal should remain central to any strategic calculations ahead of the 2027 elections.

“Political strategy is most effective when it balances zoning considerations with electoral realities, and in the case of Senator Sadiq Suleiman Umar, both realities deserve careful consideration.”