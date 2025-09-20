From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The National leader of the All Progressives Congress (NNPP) Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has expressed willingness to return to the APC, but on the conditions that his political movement would be clearly recognised and the benefits for his movement would be well stated.

Speaking during a meeting with NNPP stakeholders in Kano, the former governor of Kano State recalled the role he played in the formation of the APC, stressing that he and his allies paid the price to build the party but were sidelined by President Muhammadu Buhari through out his tenure.

He recalled that as one of the founders Of APC, nobody can measure the hardship he incurred and difficulty during the party’s formation.

“We were in the leadership then, because we had more experience understanding how the federal government operates unlike those from the ACN and CPC who had no idea what was taking place in government then” he recalled.

“We stood firm for the course and faced the federal government then, facing all sots of problems. There were even Assembly members that were arrested from here (Kano) and locked up in Abuja” Kwankwaso lamented

“I personally faced all sorts of attacks using the EFCC, ICPC, Police, DSS and others, all because of APC. We are the founders of APC. We led everything, we stated from the Eagle Square and went round seven states then. But when the APC came to power, they gave us nothing—not even a thank you—because our faction of the PDP didn’t start with them.”

Kwankwaso regretted that all the struggles he went through have become a thing of the past adding”that, “Today some people are benefiting from all the struggle we did when men were men.”

“We will accept to join the APC if invited, but we must know what the NNPP will benefit from when we join. What will be the position of our Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf?

“ We also have Senators and Reps as well as others holding positions in the state government, when we join the APC what will be their fate? Provide us with the answers.

“If you say I should go back to the APC, I’m willing to re-join, and I didn’t say I won’t join even now, but on what terms?” Kwankwaso asked.

“When I was with the APC and PDP, they didn’t respect my integrity; we only worked for ungrateful people who never appreciated what we did. We worked for them, they won elections, and dumped us aside – we’re all witnesses to this.”

“Now that we’re settled and not in a hurry to leave the NNPP, however, if there are those who want to work with us in total honesty and transparency, such that we won’t be treated the way we were in the past, we’re ready for it.” he stated.