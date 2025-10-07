The Sun

The Kogi State Government, through the Kogi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (KSPHCDA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and development partners, on Tuesday officially flagged off the 2025 integrated measles-rubella, polio, and HPV vaccination campaign. The campaign is a major public health intervention aimed at protecting children and adolescents across the state from vaccine-preventable diseases.

The historic ceremony, performed by His Excellency, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, Executive Governor of Kogi State, underscored the administration’s commitment to safeguarding the health and well-being of every child and adolescent in the state. The campaign marks a significant step towards the elimination of vaccine-preventable diseases and the protection of young girls against cervical cancer through the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony held at the Old Market PHC, Lokoja, Governor Ododo described the vaccination campaign as a renewed commitment to saving lives and strengthening primary healthcare across the state, emphasising that it represents “a commitment to life, health, and the future of Kogi State.”

The Governor reaffirmed his administration’s determination to build a healthy and productive Kogi, stressing that the vaccines are free, safe, and effective. He further urged that no child in Kogi should be left behind in the journey to a healthier life.

Governor Ododo called on parents, caregivers, traditional and religious leaders to support the campaign, assuring that the vaccines are completely free, safe and essential for every eligible child. He appreciated development partners and health workers for their continued support and dedication to improving the well-being of Kogi’s citizens.

Also speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Abdulazeez Adams Adeiza, lauded the Governor’s leadership and highlighted the growing community support for the revitalisation of Primary Health Centres across the state. He expressed gratitude to religious, traditional, and community leaders for their invaluable roles in advancing public health awareness and promotion.

Earlier in his address, the Executive Director of the Kogi State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Mu’azu Musa Omeiza, announced that Kogi State is launching a vaccination campaign targeting 1.9 million children aged 9 months to 14 years against measles and rubella, with additional coverage for polio and HPV.

He explained that the campaign, running from October 6th to 15th, is a coordinated, cost-effective, and evidence-based approach to protecting the state’s future generation.

Dr Mu’azu expressed appreciation to all stakeholders for their support and commended healthcare workers for their dedication, urging households and the media to ensure that all eligible children receive the life-saving vaccines.

In a goodwill message, Alh. Abdulrazaq Babatunde Ishola of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) praised Kogi State for achieving 100% immunisation coverage and commended Governor Ododo’s commitment to public health. He also called for the recruitment of additional frontline and auxiliary health workers to further strengthen healthcare delivery across the state.

The event underscored the state government’s unwavering commitment to bolstering primary healthcare delivery and safeguarding women’s and children’s health. It also reflected the administration’s comprehensive approach to improving healthcare access, enhancing immunisation coverage, and reducing preventable diseases across Kogi State’s communities.