Kogi fraud trial witness details N550m Maitama deal

From Sola Ojo

The witness, Shehu Bello, who appeared before Justice Emeka Nwite, said the property at No. 1 Ikogosi Spring Close, Maitama, was bought for N550 million but paid for in US dollars in cash.

Testifying under examination-in-chief by prosecution counsel Olukayode Enitan (SAN), Bello, a real estate agent and commodity trader, said the transaction was carried out on behalf of his client, Dr Faruk Bello.

“We agreed N550 million, but it was paid in U.S. dollars in cash. I was also paid my commission in cash,” he told the court.

The testimony formed part of the prosecution’s effort to establish an alleged money trail in the case being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which has accused Bello of laundering N80.2 billion.

Beyond the Maitama deal, the witness disclosed that he facilitated another property purchase for the same client at Lome Street, Wuse Zone 7, Abuja, valued at N105 million.

Unlike the Maitama transaction, he said payment for the Wuse property was made through a bank transfer.

Bello also confirmed prior business relationships with Ali Bello, a nephew of the former governor, stating that they had engaged in commodity and property transactions.

He told the court that he sold his personal property at Plot 1773, Guzape District, Abuja, to Ali Bello for N68 million, having earlier bought it for N63 million.

He added that he also assisted in sourcing a buyer for another property in Guzape on behalf of Ali Bello.

Proceedings briefly shifted to legal arguments when the prosecution sought to tender the witness’s extra-judicial statement made to the EFCC. Defence counsel, J.B. Daudu (SAN), objected, arguing that the statement was cautionary and therefore inadmissible.

To avoid delays, the prosecution withdrew the document and continued with the examination.

Earlier, another prosecution witness, Baba Isa Usman Baffa, an estate surveyor and facility manager, testified that Ali Bello purchased a shop at Cityscape Shariff Plaza, Wuse 2, Abuja.

According to him, the property was paid for in two tranches: N40 million as an initial deposit and N26 million as the balance, including agency fees, after which a receipt was issued and possession granted.

The court also heard from a bureau de change operator, Jamilu Abdullahi, who was cross-examined over previous testimony relating to a $300,000 transaction allegedly used for school fees payment to the American International School of Abuja.

While responding to questions, Abdullahi said he could not fully recall the details of the transaction due to the passage of time but maintained that he operates as a licensed bureau de change operator.

Justice Nwite subsequently adjourned the matter till May 7, 2026, for continuation of the trial.