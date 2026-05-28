Kogi East crisis: APC stakeholders petition National Chair, label Senator Echocho’s suspension ‘invalid’

The political atmosphere in Kogi East Senatorial District has taken a turbulent turn as prominent leaders and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have filed an official petition with the party’s National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe, over the purported suspension of Senator Jibrin Isah (Echocho).

The petition raises an alarm over alleged high-handedness and “desperate tactics” by certain state officials to undermine the political standing of the incumbent Senator.

In a strongly-worded statement released on Wednesday and signed by the group’s representative, Ibrahim Mohammed, the stakeholders accused state actors of orchestrating a campaign of intimidation and forging the consent of local party leadership.

“We are calling on the National Chairman and the National Secretary to ignore the purported letter of rejection currently being circulated,” the statement read.

“Our investigation reveals that many of those who attended the meeting where these signatures were extracted are not even authentic ward executives, let alone chairmen. This is a clear case of impersonation and political desperation taken to its highest level.”

The stakeholders warned that these internal frictions are placing the APC’s future in Kogi State at grave risk, arguing that coercion could alienate the electorate ahead of future polls.

“The desperation currently being exhibited by certain elements within the state government is alarming,” Mohammed stated.

“By trying to forcefully unseat a performing senator, they are not just attacking an individual; they are sabotaging the stability of the APC in Kogi East. We must prioritize party cohesion over personal vendettas.”

Defending the track record of the incumbent, the stakeholders insisted that Senator Jibrin Isah’s performance makes him the party’s most viable candidate.

They pointed to his legislative interventions and various developmental projects across the nine local government areas of Kogi East as proof of his value to the “Renewed Hope” agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Re-electing Senator Jibrin Isah is to the strategic advantage of the entire Igala nation and Kogi East. His achievements are visible for everyone to see,” the group added. “He has earned the trust of the people, and his return to the Red Chamber will ensure the region continues to enjoy the dividends of democracy.”

The statement concluded by urging loyal party members in Kogi East to remain firm and resist “undemocratic maneuvers” aimed at destabilizing the district.

As the internal rift within the Kogi State chapter continues to draw national attention, the APC National Secretariat is expected to review the petition to determine the legitimacy of the local executive’s actions.