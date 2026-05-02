By Philip Nwosu
Women across Kogi Central Senatorial District have collectively purchased the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial expression of interest and nomination forms for the former governor, Yahaya Adoza Bello, ahead of the 2027 elections.
The women, operating under a coalition spanning the five local government areas of the district, said the gesture was both a show of appreciation for Bello’s record in office and a strategic move to sustain his policies at the national level.
They described the initiative as a demonstration of growing political consciousness among women, noting that the decision to fund the forms independently reflects their determination to actively shape political outcomes rather than rely on established power structures.
Speaking on behalf of the group, Elizabeth Williams said the decision was unanimously reached by various women’s associations across the district.
She said Bello’s administration was marked by deliberate policies that enhanced women’s inclusion in governance, citing the appointment of female officials into key positions and the implementation of empowerment programmes.
According to her, women in the state benefited from initiatives such as skill acquisition schemes, access to small business support and increased participation in cooperative societies, which improved livelihoods and encouraged greater involvement in public life.
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The group also linked its support to security improvements recorded during Bello’s tenure, noting that restored stability enabled women to return to their farms and businesses.
They described the purchase of the forms as both symbolic and strategic—symbolic in recognising past achievements and strategic in ensuring continued representation of their interests at the National Assembly.
Responding, Bello expressed appreciation for the gesture, describing it as humbling and a reminder of the responsibility that comes with leadership.
He assured the women that their support would not be taken for granted, pledging to promote legislation focused on gender inclusion, economic empowerment, youth development and social equity if elected.
“I see this not just as support, but as a call to greater service,” he said.
Bello also urged the group to sustain their unity and active participation in the democratic process, noting that meaningful change depends on citizens’ engagement.