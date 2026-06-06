Klopp’s camp annoyed over Real Madrid links

The camp of Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull, Jurgen Klopp has expressed annoyance after the German tactician was linked to the Real Madrid managerial job.

Klopp’s agent, Mark Kosicke dismissed any chance of the 58-year-old manager taking over the reins at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Ahead of the June 7 Real Madrid presidential election, candidate Enrique Riquelme had vowed to scuttle Jose Mourinho’s imminent return while naming Klopp as his preferred choice.

Riquelme, who is contesting against veteran Florentino Perez, had earlier promised to sign the Manchester City duo of Erling Haaland and Rodri if elected president, causing the English club to threaten legal action.

He equally promised to install club legend, Raul as sporting director.

The candidate released another campaign promise on Friday – getting Klopp.

A statement released by Riquelme’s office reads, “We know that Jurgen Klopp has publicly stated that he has no intention of returning to the dugout in the short term, and that he has turned down numerous offers.

“That is precisely why we believe the challenge of Real Madrid is different. Because there are great clubs, but there is only one Real Madrid. There is only one institution capable of uniting tradition and future, values and ambition, passion and excellence.

“For that reason, if the members grant me their trust this Sunday, on Monday June 8, Raul Gonzalez Blanco [Real Madrid’s sporting director] will contact Jurgen Klopp to convey to him personally our sporting project and our wish for him to be the one to lead, from the bench, our new era at Real Madrid.”

However, the former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund manager’s camp was not amused.

His agent, Mark Kosicke said, “These stories are just annoying! Klopp is absolutely happy at Red Bull and he’s not planning to return coaching a club.”