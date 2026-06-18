Kingibe blasts NASS over alleged failure to curb excesses

By lawrence Agbo

Senator Ireti Kingibe has criticised the National Assembly for what she described as its failure to effectively check the excesses of the executive arm of government, accusing lawmakers of acting more as partners of the presidency than as an independent institution charged with oversight.

The senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the Senate said the legislature has not adequately performed its constitutional responsibility of holding the executive accountable, arguing that many actions attributed to the presidency are enabled by lawmakers.

“I don’t think the Senate is performing its constitutional role effectively as a check on executive power, because most of what the executive does… I know the people stand and complain and blame the presidency for a lot of things, but they wouldn’t really do them if we didn’t let them,” Kingibe said.

She added, “Unfortunately, we are a cooperating arm of the Executive.”

Kingibe’s remarks highlight growing concerns over the balance of power between the executive and legislative arms of government, particularly as Nigerians continue to express dissatisfaction over governance and economic challenges.

The lawmaker suggested that the National Assembly should be more assertive in scrutinising government policies and decisions rather than appearing to endorse them without sufficient oversight.

According to her, effective democracy depends on a legislature that is willing to hold the executive accountable and act independently in the interest of citizens.

Her comments come amid increasing public debate over the role of the National Assembly in ensuring transparency, accountability and good governance.