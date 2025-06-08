By Seyi Babalola

The 2025 edition of the legendary Ojude Oba Festival has begun in grand style in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, bringing together thousands of people from all walks of life to celebrate tradition, royalty, and cultural pride.

The Ojude Oba Festival, a time-honoured event dating back to the nineteenth century, is a celebrated occasion when the Ijebu people come together to pay tribute to their monarch, the Awujale of Ijebuland.

Every year, the event transforms Ijebu Ode into a stunning exhibition of Yoruba heritage, with age-grade groups known as regberegbe donning vivid traditional dress, parading through the streets, and Performing cultural dances.

Horse-riding competitions, music, and artistic displays are other important aspects of the festival, which makes it one of Nigeria’s most vibrant cultural events.

Farooq Oreagba, managing director and CEO of NG Clearing Limited, has enthralled audiences once more with his magnificent comeback to the Ojude Oba Festival, nearly a year after his flair at the 2024 edition went viral.

Oreagba gained attention in 2024 after a video of him riding a horse with flair—one hand on the reins, the other clutching a cigar—earned him the nickname “Mr Steeze” on social media.

This year, the 58-year-old made another iconic appearance at the 2025 Ojude Oba Festival held in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

He shared photos of his regal attire on Instagram on Saturday, showing him decked in a rich brown and grey agbada and sokoto ensemble, complete with a matching cap.

He finished the look with silver jewellery, including a Cuban link chain, bracelet, and a black staff topped with a lion-headed sceptre.

He captioned one of his posts, “The King Of Steeze is back!! Did you miss me? #KingOfSteeze #OjudeOba2025 #Steeze”

In a video shared online, Oreagba was seen riding a decorated horse and waving at the crowd.