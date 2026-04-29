King Charles teases Trump about speaking French at White House dinner

Britain’s King Charles III jokingly told US President Donald Trump that Americans might be speaking French today if not for Britain, drawing laughter during a state dinner at the White House on Tuesday.

The light-hearted exchange came as both leaders traded jokes during their dinner toasts before an audience of dignitaries, officials and invited guests.

Referencing Trump’s past remarks about America’s role in protecting Europe, King Charles turned the argument around with a quip rooted in history.

“You recently commented, Mr President, that if it were not for the United States, European countries would be speaking German. Dare I say that, if it wasn’t for us, you’d be speaking French,” the king said.

His remark alluded to the centuries-long rivalry between Britain and France in North America before the United States gained independence.

The comment also echoed Trump’s statement at the Davos summit in January, where he said Europe would be speaking German and “a little Japanese” without American intervention during World War II.

Beyond the humour, the dinner underscored the enduring “special relationship” between the United States and the United Kingdom, despite recent strains over international issues, including the conflict involving Iran.

King Charles also poked fun at Trump’s extensive White House renovation plans, particularly the demolition of the East Wing to make room for a new ballroom.

“I am sorry to say that we British, of course, made our own attempt at real estate redevelopment of the White House in 1814,” he said, referring to the burning of the presidential residence during the War of 1812.

He added another historical quip, describing the evening as “a very considerable improvement” on the Boston Tea Party.

Trump, who has long expressed admiration for the British royal family, responded warmly, praising King Charles and reaffirming the close bond between Washington and London.