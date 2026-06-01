Kidnapping: Bandits have more online visibility than authorities – Nasboi

Content creator and singer, Nasboi said the government’s response to kidnapping and other violent crimes has been disappointing, noting that bandits seem to have greater online visibility than the authorities.

He observed that the unscrupulous elements regularly create content on social media without any hindrance, warning that this could create an impression that non-state actors were stronger than the government.

Nasboi stated this in a video posted on Facebook on Monday following the fresh video released by kidnappers holding schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State.

The video emerged after President Bola Tinubu ordered the deployment of security personnel to secure the release of the victims, who have been held captive by the armed gang since May 15.

Speaking from captivity, Rachael Alamu, the principal of one of the schools, said the kidnappers had become agitated following reports that security operatives had been sent into the area to rescue them.

She said the kidnappers have displayed readiness to hurt the victims should security forces move on their location.

She urged the government to negotiate with the kidnappers.

Reacting, Nasboi said the government must respond more forcefully to kidnapping for ransom and similar criminal activities.

He argued that bandits’ access to social media must be curtailed.

The content creator said, “The video of the beheaded teacher is all over the internet.

“The bandits themselves are using the internet to spread these videos. They record, upload, and circulate them without fear. And their phones have IP.

“At this point, they even seem to have better online visibility than the authorities meant to stop them. Wow,” he said.

He said that as the “powerful man in the country” and commander in chief, President Bola Tinubu ought to be able to bring a swift end to banditry and kidnapping of hapless Nigerians.

“Unless allegedly…the bandits are stronger than our military,” he stated.

Nasboi urged the Federal Government not to hesitate to seek external assistance if necessary to combat the menace of banditry.