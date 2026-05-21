Kidnapped Ekiti LG Vice Chairman rescued

From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Vice Chairman of Ilejemeje Local Government Area in Ekiti State, Hon. Grace Ogunleye, who was reportedly kidnapped on Thursday has been rescued.

The abduction happened along Ipere-Iludun road when the Vice Chairman was returning to Ido-Ekiti from Ilejemeje where she had attended an official meeting earlier that day.

The Ekiti State Police said the victim was rescued following a joint security operation that comprised the operatives of the command, the Military, operatives of the Civil Defence, other sister agencies and local security personnel.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Abutu Sunday, who disclosed the development to newmen on Friday, said that the Vice Chairman was rescued unhurt.

The statement reads, ” One Mrs Ogunleye Grace, the Vice Chairman of Ilejemeje Local Government, who was allegedly kidnapped on 20th May, 2026 by yet to be identified hoodlums has been rescued unhurt.

“The breakthrough came as a result of a joint operation by the Police, the Military and other security agencies as well as the local security personnel, who embarked on a rescue mission and mounted pressure on the hoodlums.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP FALADE ADEGOROYE MICHEAL, has ordered a thorough investigation into the incident in order to unravel the cause and those behind it.”

The CP reiterated the Command’s commitment to ensuring the safety of residents of the state.

He underscored the importance of synergy and commended the efforts of other security agencies and local security personnel for the achievement.

He promised to continue to work with other partner security agencies to combat crimes and criminalities in the state.