Kebbi police arrest two bandits, 47 criminals

From Olanrewaju Lawal

The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested two suspected bandits, 47 other criminals and recovered ten AK-47 rifles and three fabricated Beretta pistols from some Chinese nationals.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Umar M. Hadejia, confirmed this while briefing newsmen at the Command’s headquarters in Birnin Kebbi on Monday.

Hadejia explained that his officers, in collaboration with the Nigerian Army, recovered about 33 rustled cattle from suspected Lakurawa terrorists.

According to him, “On 29th April 2026 at about 1600 hours, police mobile officers, while on routine patrol along the Bena–Mai Rai Rai Road, intercepted and arrested two suspected bandits: Aliyu Hussaini, 23, of Minna, Niger State, and Sani Abubakar, 28, of Nasarawa Burkullo, Anka LGA, Zamfara State. A search recovered 36 rounds of live assault rifle ammunition, one magazine, a Bajaj motorcycle, ₦264,000 in cash, nine memory cards, four SIM cards, three Android phones, and one keypad phone.

“Both suspects have confessed to terrorising villages along that axis and are in custody for further investigation.

“On 1st May 2026 at about 0100 hours, a patrol team led by DPO Amburusa along the Amburusa–Sanyinna Road intercepted Hussaini Abubakar in conspiracy with Ukasha Bande, 30, attempting to snatch a red Bajaj motorcycle (Reg No BRK 749 UT) from Nasiru Alhassan.

“The suspect used a sharp sack needle to inflict serious injuries on the victim. While the victim is undergoing treatment at Ambursa Hospital, the suspects were apprehended, the motorcycle and weapon were also recovered, and the case is under investigation.

“On 2nd May 2026 at about 0600 hours, acting on reliable intelligence following a reported motorcycle snatching, police officers attached to Kalgo Division arrested Ashiru Muhammad, 20, of Alabani Village via Makera. He confessed to conspiring with Usman Muhammad (at large) and Anas Bangola (at large) to block the Masalaci Zarya–Jega Road, where they attacked Dan’juma Baban Yara, 45, stabbing him in the head with a knife before stealing his Bajaj motorcycle.

“The victim is receiving treatment at General Hospital Jega. The suspect and motorcycle are in custody, and a manhunt for the fleeing accomplices continues.”

While giving an account of other breakthroughs under his command, the Police Commissioner disclosed that from January to date, his command has recovered a large amount of ammunitions, fabricated guns, live ammunition and made some arrests.

He said, “Ten AK-47 rifles, eight fabricated AK-47 rifles, two Mack-four rifles, five locally made revolver guns, five single-barrel guns, five Dane guns, two locally made pistols, and three fabricated Beretta pistols, recovered from some Chinese nationals.

“One thousand two hundred and twenty-nine rounds of live AK-47 ammunition, twenty-nine rounds of machine-gun ammunition, forty live cartridges, sixteen rounds of Beretta pistol ammunition, and five empty AK-47 magazines.

“Seven recovered motorcycles, plus fifteen additional stolen motorcycles already released to their owners. Herds of rustled cattle, including thirty-three recovered on 3rd April 2026 in a joint operation with the Nigerian Army along Kamba–Kangiwa Road (where one bandit was neutralised) and eight additional cattle recovered in a follow-up operation by DPO Kangiwa.

“Forty-seven suspects arrested for various violent crimes, including armed robbery, banditry, and armed motorcycle snatching. Forty stolen GSM phones recovered within the period under review, along with phones and SIM cards used by bandits undergoing forensic analysis.”

He noted that these achievements reflected the dedication of his operatives, the effectiveness of joint security operations, and the support of the public.

Hadejia urged commercial motorcycle riders to desist from conveying suspicious persons to strange or isolated destinations.