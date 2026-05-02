By Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government has dissolved the Governing Council of Abdullahi Fodio University of Science and Technology, Aliero, and relieved the vice chancellor as well as the two deputy vice chancellors in charge of academics and administration of their appointments.

Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Yakubu Bala Tafida, confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

He explained that the decision followed the State Executive Council’s consideration of the recommendations of a visitation panel report on the institution.

“The registrar and bursar of the institution have also been removed, while the appointment of one Abba Muhammad Adua has been terminated,” the SSG said.

He added that Prof Samaila Arzika Mungadi had been appointed as Sole Administrator of the university, with the responsibility of stabilising governance.

He noted that the administrator is also tasked with restoring academic integrity, pending the reconstitution of a new governing council and the appointment of new principal officers.

Tafida, who added that the decision takes immediate effect from April 30, 2026, commended members of the visitation panel for what he described as a thorough job that provided the council with clear direction.