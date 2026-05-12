Kate Henshaw, others express shock over Alexx Ekubo’s death

12 May 2026 6:16 pm WAT

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Alexx Ekubo

Alexx Ekubo

Enugu State

By Rita Okoye

The Nigerian entertainment industry has been thrown into mourning following reports of the death of popular Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, who was said to have died after a prolonged battle with cancer. He was 40.

Family sources disclosed that the actor passed away on Monday, May 11, after months away from the public eye, sparking concerns among fans and colleagues over his prolonged absence from social media and entertainment events.

Ekubo, widely admired for his versatility, charm and striking screen presence, had not made any public appearance in recent months. His last social media post was reportedly shared in December 2024, shortly after news broke that his engagement had been called off.

Known for his performances in several Nollywood productions, the actor built a reputation as one of the industry’s most recognisable faces, earning admiration from fans across Nigeria and beyond.

News of his alleged death sent shockwaves through the entertainment community, with fellow actors and industry stakeholders taking to social media to express grief and disbelief.

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Veteran actress Kate Henshaw reacted emotionally, writing, “I just heard a terrible news. Father Lord pleaseeeee.”

National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, also mourned the actor, sharing his photograph alongside a crying emoji and the words, “I can’t relate.”

Comic actor Chinedu Ikedieze simply wrote, “Jesus, how?”

Sonia Ogene, visibly shaken by the reports, posted: “What am I hearing? I hope it’s not true. Alex Ekubo? I hope this is a joke or prank.”

Actor Uzee Usman also expressed sadness over the development, writing, “Honestly, I can’t relate. Why do good souls go early? This one pain me o.”

As tributes continue to pour in from fans, colleagues and well-wishers, many have described Ekubo’s reported passing as a painful loss to Nollywood and the Nigerian creative industry.

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