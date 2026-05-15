Kano North: Yusuf resolves Barau-Gwarzo political dispute

From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has resolved the lingering political dispute within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano North senatorial district after a series of meetings with party stakeholders.

The reconciliation effort received the intervention and support of President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The meetings led to a consensus arrangement between Abdullahi Tijjani Muhammad Gwarzo (ATM) and Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin.

As part of the agreement, Gwarzo officially withdrew his senatorial ambition in support of Senator Barau.

In a formal withdrawal letter submitted to the party leadership, Gwarzo reaffirmed his loyalty and commitment to the APC.

Speaking after the meeting, Gwarzo described himself as a loyal party member who would always respect the collective decision of the party leadership.

He said he could not reject the appeal and intervention of President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Shettima and Governor Yusuf.

According to him, the three leaders worked tirelessly to ensure peace and consensus within the APC in Kano State.

Responding, Senator Barau said Gwarzo had demonstrated maturity, respect and a strong sense of mutual understanding.

He added that they had always remained friends and political associates and assured that they would continue to work together for the unity and progress of the APC.

Governor Yusuf commended both leaders for showing sacrifice, understanding and commitment to the unity of the party.

He said the resolution would further strengthen the APC in Kano and across the country.

Governor Yusuf also reaffirmed his commitment to dialogue, reconciliation and inclusive leadership among party members and stakeholders.

Governor Yusuf had also resolved the Kano Central Senatorial tussle where former governor, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, emerged as the consensus candidate.