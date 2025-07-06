By Rita Okoye

Renowned Nigerian dancer and wellness expert, Kafayat Shafau, popularly known as Kaffy, has unveiled her new brand structure under Kaffy Incorporated as part of activities marking her 25th year on stage.

The announcement, made at a press briefing in Lagos, also introduced the maiden edition of her holistic wellness event, Transform With Kaffy, scheduled for August 9 at Landmark Event Centre.

The event will focus on fitness, mental health, and spiritual well-being.

Kaffy Incorporated will now house several initiatives including Kaffy Kreative Agency, Kaffy Boss Academy, IJODA Wellness, Cue Network Africa, Yanga Clothing & Costumes, and the Kaffy Foundation. She also revealed plans for digital innovations to scale creative solutions.

Speaking further, Kaffy stressed the need for structured business models in Nigeria’s creative industry, lamenting the lack of support for dance and similar professions. “We’ve always had talent, but the business structure that allows creatives to evolve and scale is missing. That’s what we’re fixing,” she said.

Notable figures at the event included Aproko Doctor, fitness coach Kemen, Big Fit CEO Akinpelu Gbenga Olalekan, and music executive Oduwa.

Kaffy, who began her career as a fitness instructor at the National Stadium, rose to global fame after breaking the Guinness World Record for “Longest Dance Party” in 2006. She disclosed that over 80% of her brand’s growth was self-funded and called for increased investment and partnerships to support the creative economy.

“This is an investable vision,” she declared.