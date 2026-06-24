Kaduna police arraign 24 suspects over Maraban Jos mob killing

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has arraigned 24 suspects before a Magistrate Court, NDA Junction, Kaduna, over their alleged involvement in the mob killing of a woman in Maraban Jos.

The suspects were charged with criminal conspiracy, incitement of public disturbance, mischief, destruction of public and police property, and culpable homicide.

According to the police, the arraignment followed a comprehensive investigation into the incident that occurred on June 21, 2026, when the victim was allegedly killed by a violent mob after being removed from police custody.

During the court proceedings, the case was mentioned and subsequently adjourned until July 21, 2026, for further hearing. The court also ordered that all 24 suspects be remanded in a correctional facility pending the determination of the case.

The Kaduna State Police Command condemned the incident, describing mob action and jungle justice as unlawful and unacceptable.

“The Command strongly condemns mob action and jungle justice. We warn that anyone who takes the law into their own hands will be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law,” the police said in a statement.

The Command further disclosed that more than 100 additional suspects are currently under investigation for their alleged roles in the incident, adding that those found culpable would also be brought before the court.

The Commissioner of Police in Kaduna State, Muhammad Rabiu, reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to ensuring justice for the victim and maintaining law and order across the state.

He urged residents to channel criminal complaints and grievances through lawful authorities rather than resorting to violence.

The statement was signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police.