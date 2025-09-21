From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Residents of Kaduna State have been thrown into sudden darkness owing to severe windstorm, which destroyed tower No. 7 along the Kaduna town line I and II, in Rigasa community in the state.

The tower collapse caused a cut in the transmission of bulk power to some load centres of Kaduna Electric Distribution, particularly the ones that supply power to some parts of Kaduna South.

While inspecting the site of the incident, however, Transmission Company of Nigeria’s (TCN’s) linesmen discovered that vandals had carted away some of the tower members, making it susceptible to collapse.

In a statement, KAEDCO said the incident primarily affected power supply to parts of Kaduna South, causing power interruption in some communities.

However, to ensure that the impact of the incident is curtailed, TCN advised Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KAEDCO) to link its 33kV Mogadishu feeder with 33kV Abakwa feeder to enable electricity customers in Mogadishu have access to power supply.

The statement further noted that areas such as Kinkinau,

Yan Tukwane, Kabala West, Unguwan Muazu and Kaduna North were unaffected by the incident and therefore have normal power supply.

“Our engineers are already at the site of the incident, dismantling the collapsed tower members to enable them clear the site and commence the re-erection of a new tower.

“We apologise for the inconvenience the incident has caused the affected customers in southern Kaduna, and we sincerely appreciate their patience and understanding as we continue to work round the clock to build a new tower.

“Please note that every effort is being made to minimise the duration of the outage,” TCN said.