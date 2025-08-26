From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani has expressed deep concern over the Abuja-Kaduna train derailment, which occurred on Tuesday morning, August 26.

The governor mobilised the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to evacuate the victims from the scene of the accident on Tuesday.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner-Designate, Ministry of Information, Malam Ahmed Maiyaki, on Tuesday, August 26, 2025.

“Following the report of the derailment, Governor Uba Sani immediately directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and the Ministry of Local Government Affairs to mobilise for immediate evacuation, profiling, and treatment of the victims from the scene of the accident.

“SEMA is tasked with evacuating stranded passengers, providing emergency assistance, and ensuring that all victims receive prompt medical attention where necessary.

“The governor has instructed that every necessary support be extended to passengers to minimise the impact of this unfortunate incident. Any injured persons are to be treated with immediate effect, while emergency psycho-social support and medical support are being provided to affected victims.

“The Kaduna State government has also called on residents to remain calm and go about their normal activities, assuring the public that the situation is under control.

“Governor Uba Sani sympathises with the passengers and their families over this regrettable occurrence and reaffirms the government’s commitment to the safety and well-being of all residents and visitors.

“Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the immediate cause of the derailment, and the state government is closely monitoring the situation in collaboration with relevant federal authorities and security agencies,” the statement said.