…I am not interested in any position for 2027 election-Elrufai

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State chapter of the Coalition of African Democratic Congress (ADC) has disowned the former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-rufai, who is also a member of the ADC.

To this end, concerned members of the Kaduna ADC Coalition has appealed to the National Chairman of the ADC, Senator David Mark to intervene urgently.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, leader of the Concerned Coalition ADC members and stakeholders from the 23 local government area of the State, Adamu Ahmed Dattijo expressed deep concern about the unity of the Coalition, saying that recent actions of El-rufai and his followers are threatening the unity of the party in the State.

El-Rufai, had penultimate Wednesday while receiving PDP youths decampee in Kaduna declared that he would not contest for any political office in the 2027 elections, saying his renewed involvement in politics is only to support credible leadership at both the State and national levels.

But in a letter dated August 14, 2025, addressed to David Mark, signed by over 160 concerned ADC members and stakeholders from the 23 local government areas of the State, drew the attention of the National Chairman of an attempt by individual to hijack the activities of the party.

“We have called you here out of deep concern for the unity, progress, and survival of our great party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kaduna State.

“Recent developments have compelled us to speak with one voice and to alert the national leadership of our party and the general public about the activities of certain individuals who, instead of strengthening the ADC, are bent on dividing and weakening it ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“The individuals at the center of this dangerous development are Malam Nasir El-Rufa’i, Ja’ afaru Sani, and Bashir Sa’idu. Their actions are threatening the stability of our party in Kaduna State, and if not checked immediately, they will sabotage the collective project of building a united ADC that can win elections and bring real change to our people.

“Instead of promoting collective leadership and coalition building, Malam Nasir El-Rufa’i has chosen the path of arrogance and imposition. He has refused to recognize or acknowledge the duly elected Kaduna State ADC Executive Committee and other respected stakeholders of our party.

“He runs a one-man show, taking decisions without consultation, and holding meetings only with his personal loyalists, particularly SDP remnants, while sidelining the authentic ADC leadership and grassroots structures across the 23 Local Governments of Kaduna State.

“This is not only disrespectful, but it is also destructive. A political party is built on inclusion, consultation, and loyalty to its structures—not on the whims of one individual or a few allies.

“We are aware of plans being perfected by El-Rufa’i and his co-travelers, Ja’afaru Sani and Bashir Saidu, to organize what they are calling the “official inauguration of the transition of the Coalition across political parties in Kaduna State.” Let it be clearly stated here today: this so-called inauguration is fraudulent, illegitimate, and dead on arrival.

“Why? Because it does not involve the real ADC leadership and stakeholders from the 23 Local Governments of Kaduna State. Instead, it is another attempt to hijack the coalition process, impose themselves as sole leaders, and weaken the authority of the party executives and structures that are recognized by law and by the people.

We will never accept such a charade.

“The activities of El-Rufa’i, Ja’afaru Sani, and Bashir Sa’idu have already caused serious division in our ranks. They have polarized the ADC/Coalition line in Kaduna, alienated loyal members, and discouraged genuine stakeholders who have labored for this party. Instead of building unity, they are building enmity.

“Instead of mobilizing for 2027, they are scattering the house we have all built with sweat and sacrifice. If this continues, we risk going into the 2027 elections as a divided and weakened party-and the result will be disastrous: a total loss of the goodwill, strength, and opportunities that the ADC currently enjoys in Kaduna State.

“In light of the above, we the concerned ADC members, coalition partners, and stakeholders across the 23 LGAs of Kaduna State urgently call on the National leadership to intervene without delay.

“You must call Malam Nasir El-Rufa’i and his co-travelers to order. You must protect the unity of our party in Kaduna State by ensuring that all activities in the state are carried out through the legitimate ADC leadership and structures.

“The ADC at national level must make it clear that no individual, no matter how highly placed, is bigger than the party.

“We want to reiterate that we are not against anyone’s political ambition. What we oppose is the hijack of our party by a few individuals who have no respect for structures, unity, and democratic principles.

“If we must win 2027, then unity, discipline, and respect for party structures must come first. We therefore call on the national leadership to act swiftly before the situation gets out of hand. Together, we can protect our party, strengthen our coalition, and deliver victory in 2027”. Dattijo said.