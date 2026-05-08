Kaduna: A lifeline for widows

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Barely six months after the commissioning of Family Homes Funds, an estate reserved for widows in Rigachikun, Kaduna State, the affected widows have expressed gratitude to government and institutions that worked together to make it happen.

Fadila Tahir told Daily Sun: “Personally, I am enjoying life here. At first, some people doubted whether we could cope, but the reality has proven otherwise. I have since remarried and now have a child.”

Aisha Yusuf: “With the skills and knowledge that we have acquired, we are now passing on that same skills and knowledge to others and it has been very impactful. We focused particularly on teaching orphans how to make shoes, bags and children’s items. This initiative has been quite beneficial to us.

“Although the income we generate is modest, it helps us meet some of our basic needs, and that alone is meaningful. The capital is small, so we are managing as best as we can. I have remarried and I am a mother of seven children.”

Amina Kasim: “I am deeply grateful for this project. It is unlike anything I have experienced before. I sincerely appreciate Family Homes. Here, we have access to electricity, water, tiled floors and a comfortable two-bedroom apartment, which is a major improvement from my previous one-room situation with my children. This environment is truly encouraging. After my husband passed away, I completed my NCE and began teaching to stay engaged and support my children. I hope to find the right partner to remarry.

Fasiha Mohammed: “My joy is beyond words. I serve as an Islamic Studies teacher here, contributing by educating the children in the estate. Now that I have a home, I feel it is time to consider remarrying, if I find the right person. I am sincerely grateful for this kind gesture. I pray to God to bless everyone involved.”

Facility Manager of the estate, Mustapha Kumshe, disclosed that although 100 housing units were officially commissioned and allocated to beneficiaries late last year, many occupants were initially reluctant to move in due to safety concerns and misinformation: “The estate was Governor Uba Sani during which keys to the two-bedroom flats were handed over to the beneficiaries. Some of the beneficiaries did not move in as soon as they were handed over the keys.

“We reached out to beneficiaries and strengthened security within the estate. We assured them there was no problem. We have over 20-armed security personnel, including vigilantes and civil defence officers. There is no cause for alarm. The presence of early occupants, who lived in the estate for several months without incident, helped build confidence among others who joined them subsequently.

“As a result, more beneficiaries have begun to relocate, with over 65 of the 100 houses now occupied. More residents are expected to move in in the coming weeks. Investigations also uncovered internal issues within the beneficiaries’ association. We found that many beneficiaries did not have access to their homes because their keys were taken.

“Some of these actions were intended to reallocate the houses. The management intervened by replacing locks, issuing new keys and restoring allocation documents to rightful beneficiaries.”

Despite the challenges, Kumshe emphasised that the estate was fully equipped with essential amenities, including potable water, electricity, solar lights and accessible roads and Internet facility.