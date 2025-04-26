By John Ogunsemore

A truck has fallen off the Pen Cinema fly-over bridge and crushed two mini-buses popularly known as ‘korope’ in Agege area of Lagos.

The accident occured inward Old Abeokuta Road on Saturday morning.

Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) confirmed the incident at 8:37 am.

The agency said, “A truck fell off the Pen Cinema Fly-over bridge Inward Old Abeokuta Road and fell on two commercial mini-bus(Korope).

“Recovery of the affected vehicles have been swiftly initiated.

“LASTMA personnel and other emergency responders are very much on ground to maintain decorum.”