By Seyi Babalola

A Chief Magistrate Court in Ifo, Ogun State, sentenced Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, to three months in prison for assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

He was offered the option of paying a N30,000 fine.

The court found Portable guilty of two charges stemming from a November 18, 2022, incident in Okeosa, Ilogbo.

According to the Police Prosecutor, Inspector Olumide Awoleke, the singer attacked an officer, obstructed an arrest, and was involved in the theft of studio equipment.

The charge sheet listed three offences: conspiracy to conduct assault, physical attack on an officer, and theft of music equipment, including a Yamaha studio monitor and an AKG microphone.

“That you, Badmus Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, and others now at large, on the 18th day of November 2022 at 11:00 hrs, in Okeosa, Ilogbo, within the Ifo Magisterial District, did conspire among yourselves to commit felony, to wit: assault, and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 517 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State 2006.

““That you, Habeeb Okikiola Olalomi, on the same date, time, and place in the aforementioned district, did unlawfully assault one Osimosu Emmanuel Oluwafemi (male) by beating him all over his body, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 351 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State of Nigeria 2006.

“That you, Badmus Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, on various occasions in the year 2022, at Okeosa, Ilogbo, within the Ifo Magisterial District, did steal some musical equipment, including a Yamaha H55 studio monitor, a complete Studio 2 interface connection cable, and an AKG P420 condenser, thereby committing an offence contrary to Sections 384 and 383 and punishable under Section 390 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State, Nigeria, 2006.”

Chief Magistrate Babajide Ilo ruled that Portable was guilty of assault and resisting arrest, sentencing him to one month in prison with a N10,000 fine option for the first count, and two months with a N20,000 fine option for the second.