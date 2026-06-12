Kebbi State chapter of African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said that June 12, 1993 Presidential election was a strong important moment in the nation’s democracy which thought citizens that politicians should not considered their personal gain, rather,they should consider how to sacrifice for the citizens.

Deputy Publicity Secretary of the party, Engr. Abubakar Atiku Musa stated this in statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

According to him, “June 12 holds a special place in the history of Nigeria’s democracy. It symbolizes the struggle of the Nigerian people for justice, free and fair elections, and the fundamental right of citizens to freely choose their leaders in an atmosphere governed by the rule of law, peace, and fairness.

“The commemoration of this day as Democracy Day reminds us that democracy is not merely about conducting elections. It is also about good governance, accountability, security, the protection of citizens’ rights, and the promotion of the welfare and prosperity of all people.

“However, our nation continues to face significant challenges, including insecurity, economic hardship, the declining standard of living, diminishing public confidence in some state institutions, and the widening gap between political promises and the realities faced by ordinary citizens”.

Musa noted that ,the true essence of June 12 can only be realized when democratic institutions are strengthened, justice are guaranteed for all, and government policies and actions are guided by the needs and aspirations of the people rather than the interests of a privileged few.

He said: “Regrettably, there are still clear indications that the welfare and concerns of ordinary Nigerians are not receiving the priority they deserve. This situation continues to deepen public frustration and weaken confidence in governance*.

Speaking on the lessons learnt, Musa explained that June 12 was a strong cardinal reference point of democracy in Nigeria.

“Yes, we have learned many lessons from the history of June 12. One of the most important lessons is the understanding that democracy should not be a means for a few politicians to pursue personal gain; rather, it should serve as a system for promoting development and improving the welfare of the people.

“Over the years, many people have expressed concern that some politicians have turned politics into a form of investment, with the expectation of making profits once they attain public office. There have also been frequent allegations that corruption and a lack of transparency in government affairs are among the major factors hindering the country’s progress.

“Furthermore, some observers believe that the government’s increasing reliance on borrowing has not produced the level of development that was expected, as ordinary citizens often do not see the full impact of these funds on their daily lives. Others have raised concerns about budget implementation, alleging that approved plans and projects are not always carried out as intended.

“In the area of security, significant challenges still persist, leading many people to question the effectiveness of the measures being taken to address security problems. In addition, there are complaints from some parts of the country regarding what they perceive as unfairness or favoritism in the distribution of government appointments and opportunities”.

He said that our leaders must continued to protect democracy,be honest and accountable to the citizens.

“Therefore, the major lesson of June 12 is that democracy must continue to be protected, while honesty, accountability, and integrity in leadership must be upheld.

“The interests of the people should always take precedence over the interests of those in power. Only then can we ensure that the sacrifices made in the struggle for democracy were not in vain”.

He added that what Nigerians are expecting now are how to strengthen the nation’s democracy by upholding constitution and laws.

“To strengthen and sustain Nigeria’s democracy, politicians and stakeholders must uphold the Constitution, promote justice, transparency, and accountability in governance, and avoid using security agencies to intimidate or suppress political opponents.

“They should also protect the independence of the judiciary and respect the rule of law. At a time when Nigerians are facing economic hardship, insecurity, and a declining economy, leaders must prioritize the welfare and safety of citizens. Government borrowing should be managed responsibly and transparently, ensuring that loans are used for projects that benefit the people.”.