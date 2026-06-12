From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has alleged a systematic assault on the democratic space by the President Bola Tinubu administration.

In a statement, yesterday, Atiku said June 12 which ought to be a celebration of freedom and constitutional governance had become an occasion for sober reflection on the alleged dismantling of the ideals that inspired the struggle against military rule.

The former Vice President noted that in the last three years of Tinubu administration, there had been coordinated efforts to weaken the opposition political parties, while institutions of state, which are supposed to be neutral, had become partisan.

He implored Nigerians to stand in defence of the country, stating that there were legitimate concerns that the current administration was determined to manipulate the outcome of the 2027 elections or undermine the democratic process itself if it cannot secure victory through the ballot.

“As Nigerians prepare to commemorate another Democracy Day on June 12, we do so under the shadow of a systematic assault on the democratic space by the Bola Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

“What ought to be a celebration of freedom, popular sovereignty and constitutional governance has instead become an occasion for sober reflection on the steady dismantling of the very ideals that inspired our struggle against military dictatorship.

“Over the past three years, Nigerians have witnessed a deliberate and coordinated effort to weaken, fragment and neutralise opposition political parties ahead of the 2027 general elections. Through manufactured leadership crises, orchestrated defections, political intimidation and the abuse of state institutions, every credible opposition platform has come under sustained attack.

“Institutions that ought to serve the Nigerian people impartially have increasingly been transformed into instruments of partisan warfare. Financial crimes agencies, the police, the National Assembly and even segments of the judiciary have been deployed to harass, intimidate and coerce opposition voices into submission or defection.

“The Electoral Act 2026 has further entrenched provisions that disproportionately favour the ruling party, while freedom of speech, freedom of association and media independence have come under relentless assault. These actions strike at the very heart of democracy and stand in direct contradiction to the spirit, sacrifice and legacy of June 12.”

Atiku, who is also the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate for the 2027 polls, recalled the struggle for the enthronement of civil rule in the country, stating, “the democracy we enjoy today was not gifted to us by benevolent rulers. It was won through sacrifice, courage, resistance and blood.

“Politicians, pro-democracy activists, patriotic military officers, labour leaders, civil society organisations, students, journalists and ordinary Nigerians united to confront military tyranny.

“Many paid the ultimate price. Chief MKO Abiola and Kudirat Abiola laid down their lives, as did Pa Alfred Rewane, Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, scores of journalists, students, activists and countless unnamed heroes, whose sacrifices paved the way for the democratic order we now risk taking for granted.

“Today, 27 years after the military returned to the barracks, Nigeria finds itself confronted by a different but equally dangerous threat – the emergence of an increasingly authoritarian civilian order. Unlike military dictatorship, which is ruled by decrees and brute force, this new authoritarianism seeks legitimacy through institutions it has steadily captured and weakened. Its methods may be more sophisticated, but its objective is the same; the concentration of power, the silencing of dissent and the subversion of the will of the people.

“The warning signs are everywhere. A shrinking civic space. A compromised electoral environment. The intimidation of opposition figures. The weaponisation of poverty. The weakening of democratic institutions. The growing perception that the ruling party is more interested in retaining power at all costs than in governing for the benefit of Nigerians.

“This is why June 12 must remain more than a public holiday. It must remain a living reminder that democracy is never permanently won; it must be continually defended.

“I remain committed to working with all Nigerians of goodwill across political parties, civil society organisations, labour unions, professional bodies, youth groups and the broader public to resist these authoritarian tendencies and defend our constitutional democracy.

“The task before us transcends partisan politics. It is a national duty. We must ensure that the sacrifices of June 12 are not in vain. We cannot celebrate the defeat of military dictatorship while tolerating the rise of civilian autocracy. We cannot honour the heroes of democracy while remaining silent as democratic institutions are weakened and captured.

“For June 12 to retain its meaning, we must once again summon the courage of those who marched, protested, resisted, suffered and sacrificed for freedom. We must stand up against bad governance, reject the politics of intimidation and resist every manifestation of democratic backsliding.”