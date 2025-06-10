… Express readiness to fight for democratic right

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

An apex association for Niger Delta youths, the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide, has urged President Bola Tinubu to use the occasion of June 12 to reinstate suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminilayi Fubara and all the elected lawmakers in the State on or before the date of celebration.

The youths, while making the appeal, warned President Tinubu to do it to prove his democratic credentials and as a foremost beneficiary of democratic evolution in the country.

President of the council, Theophilus Alaye, in a statement on Tuesday, noted that Fubara’s restoration alongside the Assembly members would reaffirm Nigeria’s commitment to the rule of law and heal the wounds of division that have emerged in recent times.

He warned that any disruption to that mandate will undermine not just the will of the Rivers people, but also the very foundation upon which democracy stands.

Alaye stressed that the sidelining of elected lawmakers erodes public trust in governance and sets a dangerous precedent that Nigeria cannot afford.

The IYC further warned that their patience was not indifference, and their silence not weakness, adding that they believe in dialogue, and also stand ready to defend the democratic rights of their people if compelled to.

“As we approach June 12th—Nigeria’s Democracy Day—the IYC Worldwide extends a solemn reminder of what this date represents: the triumph of the people’s will, the sanctity of the ballot, and the resilience of our democratic journey.

“June 12 is not just a date—it is a symbol. We therefore call on President Tinubu, as a foremost beneficiary and icon of Nigeria’s democratic evolution, to seize this moment and fulfill his promise.

“It is in this spirit that we acknowledge President Tinubu’s reported commitment to restoring constitutional order in Rivers State by reinstating Governorl Fubara and all duly elected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly on or before June 12th, 2025.

“This promise must not be taken lightly, nor should it be seen as a mere political concession—it is a necessary act of justice and statesmanship. Governor Fubara was elected by the people of Rivers State through a transparent and democratic process.

“Any disruption to that mandate undermines not just the will of the Rivers people, but the very foundation upon which our democracy stands. Similarly, the sidelining of elected lawmakers erodes public trust in governance and sets a dangerous precedent that Nigeria cannot afford,” the Council stated.

Alaye further emphasised that Ijaw people—known for their commitment to peace, equity, and justice—have watched developments in Rivers State with patience and hope.

IYC also stressed that; “this Democracy Day would be remembered not just as a celebration, but as a turning point and a moment when justice was served, peace was restored, and democracy prevailed.”