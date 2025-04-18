By John Ogunsemore

A man identified as Alhaji Yikangi from Yikangi Chikan village, Gbako Local Government Area of Niger State, has reportedly killed his ex-wife’s lover, Muhammad Ma’aba.

Ma’aba, from Fujeregi village, was planning to marry Alhaji Yikangi’s ex-wife, Fatima Suleiman before tragedy struck.

Alhaji Yikangi was said to have divorced Suleiman three times but insisted she must not remarry, even after she found a new suitor.

Ma’aba was reportedly attacked between Saganuwa and Fujeregi by a group led by Alhaji Yikangi.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Niger State, SP Wasiu Abiodun confirmed the victim’s death.

“On 17/4/2025 around 2pm, information was received that a group of people led by one Alh. Yikangi of Chikan village via Lemu attacked one Muhammad Ma’aba of Fujeregi village, both in the same Gbako LGA.

“The victim was reportedly beaten into a coma over a misunderstanding involving one Fatima Suleiman of the same address. He died on the way to Lemu General Hospital, where he was confirmed dead,” the police spokesman said.

Abiodun said the matter was being investigated and efforts have been intensified to arrest the fleeing suspects.