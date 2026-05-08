JAMB extends 2026 DE registration again, fixes new May 22 deadline

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has again extended the registration deadline for the 2026 Direct Entry application exercise, with the new closing date now fixed for May 22, 2026.

The board said the extension would allow more prospective candidates to complete their registration and upload the necessary credentials required for the admission process.

The latest adjustment follows an earlier extension that moved the deadline to May 8, alongside the approval of additional accredited registration centres across the country.

JAMB explained that many candidates were still facing delays in obtaining relevant documents needed for their applications, making another extension necessary.

The board urged applicants to take advantage of the extra time and avoid waiting until the final days before completing their registration.

Candidates were also advised to ensure that all information submitted during registration is correct to avoid complications during admission processing.

Meanwhile, JAMB is expected to intensify preparations for the 2026 admission exercise ahead of the policy meeting scheduled for May 11.

The meeting is expected to bring together stakeholders in the education sector to determine admission guidelines, cut-off marks and other procedures for tertiary institutions nationwide.