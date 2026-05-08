Jabi Lake: Northern Christian Association cautions Wike

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Northern Christian Association (NCA) has cautioned the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, warning that political authority must never be used as a platform for arrogance, offensive remarks or statements that undermine respect for God and public sensibilities.

The association was reacting to recent comments attributed to Wike during the controversy over the proposed development and land administration at Jabi Lake in Abuja, where a female cleric was reported to have knelt in public to plead with the minister to reconsider the project, an appeal that generated wide reactions.

While responding to the emotional appeal, Wike made remarks including the expression that even if “God comes down” he would not yield to pressure, a statement that sparked criticism from sections of the Christian community.

In a statement issued in Kaduna and signed by its Chairman, Rev. Joseph John Hayab, the association advised the minister to reflect on the concerns raised, tender an apology to Nigerians who felt offended by the comment, seek genuine forgiveness and return to a posture of humility before God and the people.

Hayab reminded Wike that as a Christian who professes Christ, the Holy scriptures admonish believers that their words must be seasoned with grace, guided by wisdom and spoken in a manner that edifies rather than provokes or demeans others.

He further noted that the Bible teaches that out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks, stressing that leaders carry a heavier responsibility to ensure that their utterances promote peace, unity and mutual respect in a diverse society.

According to the association, while government retains the legal authority to manage land and enforce planning regulations, such powers must be exercised with restraint, civility and due regard for the feelings and rights of citizens, especially in matters that touch on religion.

It maintained that the minister could have politely declined the emotional plea made by the kneeling woman and calmly explained the legal framework governing land administration in Abuja without introducing expressions that could be interpreted as insulting to God or offensive to believers.

The group stressed that political office is temporary and should be handled with humility, warning that no leader should allow power to create the impression that they are beyond accountability to God or the people they serve.

The association further clarified that its position was not politically motivated but a moral and faith-based intervention, adding that it would continue to speak out whenever any individual, regardless of status, is perceived to have disrespected the Christian faith or any other belief system.

“We are speaking out against Wike just as we will speak out against anyone who disrespects our faith,” the statement added.

It called on public office holders across the country to embrace restraint in communication, show sensitivity to religious concerns and use their positions to foster unity, peace and national cohesion rather than controversy or division.