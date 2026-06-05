By Rita Okoye

Pretty Mike, born Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu, is a Nigerian socialite, nightlife entrepreneur, and media personality recognised for his controversial fashion choices and flamboyant public appearances. He rose to prominence through his luxurious lifestyle, headline-grabbing stunts at celebrity events, and as the owner of Lagos nightclub, Proxy.

In this interview with Saturday Sun, he discusses the recent reopening of his nightclub and shares his views on relationships, nightlife culture, and celebrity society in Nigeria.

Tell us about your background and upbringing – Who is Pretty Mike?

My father, Dr. Basil Nwalie, was a respected figure in Nigeria’s telecommunications industry. He founded what was then known as the Association of Telecommunications Companies, now the NCC, and worked closely with several past administrations, from President Ibrahim Babangida to General Sani Abacha. He played a major role in Nigeria’s communication systems, including military and aviation communication infrastructure. Despite his influence, he always preferred to keep a low profile.

I grew up in a comfortable home, so I can’t tell the typical “grass to grace” story. My parents taught us humility and the importance of not boasting about wealth because life can change at any time. That’s one reason I rarely put my family on social media.

At some point, my father moved the family to the United States. I attended middle school, high school, and later studied at the University of Eastern Texas. While many people preferred to stay abroad, I was eager to return to Nigeria because I believed there were opportunities here and that we could contribute to building the country.

After college, I came back to Nigeria and briefly worked at a reputable telecommunications company through my father’s connections. However, the corporate environment wasn’t for me, so I left after a few days and ventured into entertainment.

Back in the US, I was known as someone who loved parties and social gatherings. I have four beautiful sisters, and I was always around them and their friends. They used to jokingly call me “Pretty Mike,” and the name stuck. Over time, it became associated with parties and nightlife.

How did your journey into the nightclub business in Nigeria officially begin?

After leaving my corporate job, one of my uncles had just started a nightclub business in Ikeja called Club Uno. He had returned from California and needed financial support, so I partnered with him. That was how Club Uno started, and it eventually became very successful.

At the time, I didn’t really know many people in Lagos because I had left Nigeria at a young age. I believe what worked for me was my ability to think differently. We introduced concepts that were uncommon then, such as hosting birthday parties and special events in clubs. We also understood the importance of attracting the right crowd and creating a strong social atmosphere.

Eventually, I moved to Victoria Island and became heavily involved with the Cubana brand. When Obi Cubana decided to open in Lagos, I helped source the first location and was instrumental in building the brand’s Lagos presence. That project became bigger than my initial plan to start my own club, so I focused on helping build the Cubana family.

Your public stunts became a huge part of your brand. Was that intentional?

Absolutely! The entertainment and nightlife industry evolves quickly, and many popular names eventually fade away. I realised the Pretty Mike brand needed something unique to remain relevant. I asked myself: ‘How do I keep people talking?’ That was what led to the stunts. They were designed to spark conversations and keep the brand constantly in the public eye. I usually do a few major stunts each year and space them out strategically. Some have gone viral, some attracted criticism, but they all served their purpose, keeping the brand relevant.

How do you handle the backlash when some stunts go wrong?

I’ve developed a thick skin over the years. Before doing any stunt, I already understand that reactions can go either positively or negatively, so I’m mentally prepared for both outcomes.

I see criticism as part of the business. Most controversies fade after a few days, so I don’t allow them affect me psychologically.

How do you come up with the concepts for your stunts?

Honestly, some of them feel inspired. I don’t have a creative team sitting down to plan these things. Sometimes, I just wake up with an idea and decide to execute it. It’s mostly divine.

One of your most talked-about stunts involved pregnant women. Were they actually pregnant?

Yes, they were. That stunt taught me a lot about society and how we treat vulnerable women. The women came from difficult backgrounds, some had been abandoned by their partners, some lost their jobs after becoming pregnant, and others had no financial support at all. Many of them had not even attended antenatal clinics because they couldn’t afford it.

What I discovered was that society often discriminates against pregnant women without even realising it. People judge them immediately without understanding their stories or circumstances. For me, the stunt became more than entertainment. It opened my eyes to the struggles many women face, especially those abandoned during pregnancy. It also changed the way I personally respond to pregnant women and vulnerable people generally.

Do you inform event hosts before carrying out your stunts?

Never! The surprise element is what makes the stunts effective. Most times, even the people participating don’t fully know what’s about to happen until the moment arrives. That said, I only do these things at events hosted by very close friends. It’s never random.

Is there a limit to how much you spend on a stunt?

Not really. I don’t set strict budgets for stunts because I see them as part of entertainment and brand promotion. At the end of the day, I make sure everyone involved is well taken care of. No one who has ever participated in my stunts has complained about being unfairly treated or underpaid.

Some of your earliest stunts, like the ‘human leash’ stunt, generated major controversy. What was your reaction?

That stunt came with a message, but I prefer to let people react first before explaining the meaning behind it. The controversy is part of what drives attention to the brand. At the time, some people misunderstood it and accused me of degrading women. A petition was even written against me. Eventually, I met with government officials, explained the concept, and showed that everyone involved participated willingly and had been properly compensated. For me, controversy has always been part of entertainment and branding. The important thing is, understanding the bigger picture behind what people see online.

It was reported that your club, Proxy, was shut down by the NDLEA over drug-related offences and that you were also arrested. What really happened?

It happened during a very difficult period for me, just weeks after I buried my father. Around 2 a.m., over 100 police officers and several NDLEA officials stormed Proxy and arrested everyone. At the time, the club was less than a year old and preparing for its anniversary.

The NDLEA claimed they were investigating a supposed ‘drug party’ based on an online flyer. However, nothing illegal was found inside the club or on any customer. The only substance recovered was cannabis allegedly found in a security guard’s residence, and he admitted ownership. It was a painful experience, especially as the club was shut down during a peak period. But in the end, the court discharged and acquitted me of all charges, and I thank God for that.

While the case was ongoing, Proxy was shut down. That means there was no business. You must have suffered financial losses. What did it cost you?

The losses were enormous and easily ran into billions of naira. First, on the day of the raid alone, we lost a significant amount of money because customers were unable to pay. There was also extensive damage to property, including furniture, doors, and equipment.

Then came the nine months the club remained shut. Anyone familiar with the nightlife business understands what a top club generates monthly, so you can imagine the impact over that period.

There were also huge legal expenses involving a team of senior lawyers, which didn’t come cheap. After that came the cost of rebuilding the business — renovating the space, replacing damaged equipment, redesigning the interior, and re-establishing public confidence in the brand. Altogether, the losses comfortably exceeded ₦2 billion.

Do you think you were deliberately targeted?

I’ve always seen myself as a unique individual and an open book. As a brand, Pretty Mike has never been associated with criminal activity or conflict. But once you are in the public eye, there will always be people who support you and others who don’t.

Yes, a petition was reportedly written, but I don’t know who wrote it or their motives. I believe some people may have viewed Proxy as a competitor and wanted to damage the brand. That’s the reality of public life and business in Nigeria. Some people may dislike you for no reason at all. It’s something many of us learn to deal with. My approach has always been to stay focused, maintain a thick skin, trust God, and continue relating well with people.

Now that Proxy is back, what are you putting in place to attract customers again?

We’ve invested heavily in renovations, spending well over ₦100 million so far. We installed new sound and lighting systems, replaced furniture, redesigned the interior, and introduced fresh art concepts throughout the club. Proxy has always been known for creativity, fashion, and entertainment. We are recognised for our unique stunts, runway-style fashion shows, and immersive nightlife experiences. There’s always something different happening every night.

One thing people can expect at Proxy is excitement. Whether it’s the performances, the music, or the atmosphere, there’s always something worth talking about.

Another thing that makes Proxy unique is inclusiveness. We don’t discriminate. You’ll find people from different age groups and backgrounds all enjoying the same experience. It’s a place where everyone comes together simply to have fun.

Would you say you now have a better relationship with law enforcement agencies?

I’ve always had a good relationship with law enforcement and considered myself a law-abiding citizen. But no matter who you are, challenges can still come your way. I don’t see the experience as entirely negative. Sometimes life shakes you up to make you stronger and more prepared for the future. In a country like Nigeria, where uncertainty is part of everyday life, you have to stay ready for anything.

Can you give us a sneak peek of what to expect from Proxy moving forward?

We recently hosted a soft relaunch with key industry figures, including club and lounge owners, followed by a successful grand reopening featuring performances and entertainment.

Proxy remains known for its fashion-driven nightlife culture. In fact, many people describe it as the ‘Met Gala of nightlife’ because of the creativity and uniqueness of our fashion showcases.

I’m also someone who believes in constantly creating new ideas. I don’t mind when people copy concepts because it pushes me to keep innovating. Every day, I’m thinking about new experiences and new ways to entertain people.

How did you stay afloat financially during the nine months the club was shut down?

Fortunately, the Pretty Mike brand itself has become valuable over the years. I earn from appearances, endorsements, and event invitations. That alone became a strong source of income. I’m also involved in real estate and construction, although I don’t publicise that side of my business much. Beyond that, I come from a supportive family, and I’m blessed with friends and associates who stood by me throughout the difficult period. The support I received from people across Nigeria, the UK, Canada, the US, and other parts of the world was overwhelming.

Are you married?

No, I’m single, but I definitely look forward to getting married someday. I believe marriage and family are major achievements in life. At the same time, we live in an era where many marriages unfortunately don’t last, and that reality can make people cautious. I’ve been a best man at over 40 weddings, and sadly, many of those marriages have ended.

Still, I remain hopeful about marriage. I believe building a happy family, raising children, and growing old together is one of the most beautiful accomplishments anyone can have. I look forward to experiencing that in my own life someday.

Do you think marriage would slow down your lifestyle?

Not necessarily. I know club owners and entertainers who are happily married. The real issue is choosing the right partner, someone who understands your lifestyle, your work, and your vision. Did you marry your friend, someone who understands your hustle, supports you, and even prays your club doesn’t get raided while you’re out working? (Laughs).

There are different ways to look at it. This business has a lifespan; it’s not forever. You may have a partner who says, ‘Do it for 10 or 15 years, just make sure you save well.’ It all depends on your partner and what God has planned for you.

People often ask me, ‘Mike, why not just marry one of these girls around you?’ I always say it’s not that simple. The only person who can truly give you a wife is God.

So, what qualities do you look for in a woman, big boobs, curves?

I like that question. I’m probably one of the few men who don’t have a physical spec when it comes to women. Physical appearance doesn’t really attract me because I’ve seen it all over the years. For me, when it comes to marriage, it’s more about behaviour, attitude, personality, upbringing, and respect. These days, looks can be altered, but character is what keeps a relationship going for 30, 40, or 50 years. I’ve noticed that many men who marry strictly based on physical preference often end up cheating later because those looks eventually change. So for me, it’s never about body type; it’s about who the person truly is.

Aside from being ‘Pretty Mike the clubman,’ what other sides of you do fans not know?

I’m always exploring new business ventures. Beyond the club scene, there’s the family telecom business my father built, which deals with manufacturing, importation, and exportation of telecom products. I’m also involved in real estate and looking into the pharmaceutical industry.

People know me for the nightlife and stunts, but I’m also a businessman. I believe wealth should never remain stagnant; you must constantly find ways to grow and create more opportunities. In Nigeria, retirement isn’t always realistic because pensions and retirement plans often fail people due to inflation or corruption. That’s why I believe you should keep working, keep building, and keep creating wealth for as long as you can.