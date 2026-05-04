Iran–US tensions: Tehran issues 30-day ultimatum over Hormuz blockade

Iran has issued a 30-day ultimatum to the United States, demanding an end to what it described as a naval blockade affecting Iranian ports and shipping routes.

The warning, delivered on Monday, placed pressure on US President Donald Trump, saying he must either reverse the blockade or face consequences tied to escalating tensions in the Middle East.

According to Iranian officials, Tehran has already forwarded a 14-point proposal to Washington, insisting on guarantees of non-aggression, lifting of restrictions on maritime movement, and a complete end to hostilities across multiple regional fronts.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed the proposal, explaining that Iran is pushing for a permanent settlement rather than a temporary ceasefire or limited pause in fighting.

Baghaei said the plan includes the lifting of what Tehran called a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, alongside broader trust-building measures between both countries.

“The objective is a permanent end to the war, not a fragile ceasefire or an extended pause,” Esmaeil Baghaei said, adding that Iran’s position is rooted in long-term regional stability.

He further stated that the proposal also covers guarantees between both sides aimed at preventing renewed military confrontation in the Gulf region.

US President Donald Trump, reacting to the development, said he was reviewing Iran’s latest proposal but expressed doubt about reaching any agreement with Tehran under current conditions.

Trump also insisted that any meaningful progress would depend on Iran addressing Washington’s concerns over maritime security and its nuclear programme, especially uranium enrichment.

The exchange comes amid continued friction in the Strait of Hormuz, where both sides have accused each other of maritime interference, interceptions, and escalating naval pressure despite earlier ceasefire arrangements.

Iranian officials maintain that their actions were triggered by earlier US and allied strikes, while Washington has defended its presence in the region as necessary for protecting international shipping lanes.

With negotiations stalled and tensions still active at sea, both sides remain locked in a diplomatic and military standoff that continues to threaten stability in one of the world’s most strategic waterways.