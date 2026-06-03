IPUA rejects fresh elections of CITRE, supports INC leadership

From Idu Jude Abuja

The Ijaw Progressive Union of Aborigines (IPUA), an affiliate of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), has totally rejected calls for a fresh elections of new executive of Conference of Ijaw Traditional Rulers and Elders (CITRE)

The body however, said it trusted the dispute resolution committee abilities to eshrine reconciliation and allow the current leadership of the INC to remain in office.

In a resolution submitted to the seven-member committee chaired by HRM King Bubaraye Dakolo, Agada IV, IPUA said the prolonged dispute arising from the April 13, 2026 INC elections could undermine the unity and collective aspirations of the Ijaw nation.

The group expressed concern over the lingering crisis following the election that produced Chief Macdonald Igbadiwei as President of the INC, stressing that the Ijaw nation could not afford a protracted leadership tussle at a time when issues such as resource control, environmental justice, and political inclusion require a united front.

According to the position paper signed by the Coordinator of IPUA, Elder Dennis Amaye Amakor. The organization believes in reconciliation rather than a repeat election which offers the best path to restoring harmony within the apex Ijaw socio-cultural body. IPUA argued that allowing the current National Executive Council (NEC) to continue in office would prevent institutional paralysis, avoid further litigation, and enable the INC to focus on critical issues affecting Ijaw people, including the ongoing political developments in Rivers State.

IPUA also cited the need for continuity, noting that the Ijaw nation has historically resolved internal disagreements through dialogue, accommodation, and consensus-building rather than repeated reversals of decisions.Accordingvto him,

“Delegates who participated in the April 13 election exercised their democratic rights. Nullifying that mandate without fully exhausting reconciliation mechanisms would undermine the significance of their participation and sacrifice,” the group stated.

IPUA further opposed calls for a fresh election, warning that another poll could worsen existing divisions and impose additional financial and security burdens on the organization.

It noted that conducting another election would further strain the finances of the INC, which former President Prof. Benjamin Okaba had acknowledged was not yet financially self-sustaining.

The organization also raised concerns about reports of tension and security challenges that accompanied the April election, warning that a rerun could heighten risks and further polarize the Ijaw nation.

As part of its recommendations, IPUA urged CITRE to deploy its traditional authority and influence to harmonize differences among stakeholders and facilitate reconciliation.

The group appealed to aggrieved aspirants and stakeholders to put aside grievances in the interest of unity and progress.

“We appeal to all aspirants to purge themselves of anger and sheath their swords so that together we can move the Ijaw nation forward. Let history remember them as builders rather than demolishers,” the statement said.

IPUA also called on the Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, and other prominent Ijaw elders to prevail on all parties to embrace peace and avoid litigation. The organization maintained that while concerns raised by some stakeholders regarding due process, constitutional compliance, and inclusiveness were legitimate, such issues should be addressed through dialogue rather than actions that could destabilize the INC.

Reaffirming its position, IPUA described the INC as the collective platform of all Ijaw people and warned against allowing procedural disagreements to weaken the institution.

The group urged CITRE to endorse a reconciliation framework that would allow the April 13, 2026 elected NEC to continue functioning while efforts are made to heal divisions and strengthen the organization.

“Let this generation of the Ijaw nation be remembered for choosing unity over ego, progress over division, and nation over factional interests,” concluded.

