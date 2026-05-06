From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

International Press Institute (IPI) Nigeria is set to commission a new headquarters and Press Freedom Hub along Kado Expressway in Abuja today, May 6, establishing a central operational base to defend press freedom and protect journalists and media professionals across the country.

According to a statement by Secretary, IPI Nigeria, Ahmed Shekarau, located in the nation’s capital, the facility would anchor media advocacy programmes and accelerate efforts to shield journalists from threats and censorship.

“The centre will anchor our media advocacy programmes and accelerate efforts to promote press freedom and protect journalists facing threats and censorship,” stated IPI Nigeria President, Musikilu Mojeed.

He added: “It will also function as a venue for periodic reviews of media freedom and journalists’ safety, drive policy and legal reforms to strengthen independent journalism, and foster dialogue between the media and the government.”

The commissioning marks World Press Freedom Day activities. IPI Nigeria, an affiliate of the global IPI network in over 100 countries, was founded in the 1970s by media pioneers, including the late Alhaji Lateef Jakande, the late Alhaji Ismaila Isa Funtua, Chief Segun Osoba, the late Malam Wada Maida and Chief Sam Amuka-Pemu.

Registered under the Nigerian law, the organisation has long led efforts to advance press freedom and journalists’ safety amid Nigeria’s challenging media landscape. The global IPI, established in 1950, has championed these causes worldwide for over 70 years.