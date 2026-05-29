Insurance gets boost as icons receive awards

By Henry Uche

Corporate organizations and individuals with ‘Can-Do Spirit’ in the insurance sector will receive awards in Lagos as Almond Productions Limited, Organizers of the annual Almond Insurance Industry Award begins nomination for various categories.

Addressing newsmen in Lagos, the Chairman of 2026 Panel of Judges, Ogala Osoka, confirmed that the event will bring together Policymakers, Insurance Professionals, entertainers and the Insuring Public (Corporate & Individuals to celebrate the innovators and change makers in the industry.

With the theme: #TheReemergence the program slated for November 6th will recognize and reward the outstanding efforts of the men and women across the different arms of the industry who work tirelessly to promote and sell insurance, even in challenging circumstances, as well as companies leading the change in their operations and delivering are list value to all shareholders.

“The categories were streamlined last year to meet with International Standards of similar Awards in other Jurisdiction. Some categories were dropped across the entire spectrum” Osoka noted.

Shortlisted categories for 2026 are: for (voting categories), there is Insurance CEO of the Year, Insurance Woman of the Year (Insurer or Broker), Life Insurance Company of the Year, General Insurance Company of the Year.

Others are: Insurance Broker of the Year, Insurance Broking Company of the Year, Takaful Company of the Year, Micro Insurance Company of the Year, Most Valuable Insurance Customer of the Year, Insurtech Company of the Year.

For (non-voting categories), we have Insurance Life Achievers Award (Insurer or Broker), and Special Recognition Award 2026 (Within and Outside the Industry).

Osoka added that the 2026 edition will continue and reinforce set standards. “We introduced a new category this year- Insurtech Company of the Year to reflect the current dynamics of technology in insurance business. I have a team of other thoroughbred professionals. The duty of the Panel is to ensure fairness and integrity of the process. As such, I can say my members and I will do our utmost best”

Nominations opens 26th of May, and will run through 30th June 2026,via https://www.almondinsuranceindustryawards.com.

Panel members are: Mr. Rotimi Okpaise, Foremost Actuary and Executive Chairman, Zamara Consulting Actuaries Nigeria, who is vice chairman; Dr. Obinna Chilekezie, Insurance Expert & Former Head of Research & Statistics Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA); Jean Chiazor Anishere, SAN of Jean Chiazor and Partners & member of the International Chamber of Commerce’s Internal Court of Arbitration (ICC Arbitration).

Others are Mr. Rasaaq Obomeile Salami, Director Human Resources & Administration, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and Mr. Hakeem Ogunniran, Founder & Chief Executive Officer Eximia Realty Co Ltd.

The #REEMERGENCE speaks to the Kickoff of NIIRA Implementation and the recapitalization exercise which will no doubt mark a new beginning for the industry. The 2026 Awards will retain its streamlined structure to meet with International Standards of awards of similar nature.

Speaking, Ms. Kesiena Faith Ughwode, CEO Almond Productions Limited, said that the entire awards from nominations through voting is data and technology -driven.

“we have noticed from past editions of the Awards that people wait till the last minute before trying to nominate or vote for their favorites. Sometimes, some call for extension which we have resolved not to do” Ughwode noted.

She implored all stakeholders to endeavor to visit the website early to nominate their choice before the closing date.

“The annual Almond Insurance Industry Awards now in its 4th edition was instituted to reward and celebrate the “Can Do Spirit” of Insurance professionals and other critical stakeholder in the insurance eco-system who, despite the prevailing economic and social challenges in the Nigerian environment continues to break barriers, innovate to redefine the sector” she added.