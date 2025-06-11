From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

Jahr community in Kanam Local Government, Plateau State has said the Indigene have been turned into vigilantes in the area as they are constantly being attacked by bandits and kidnappers.

The community has therefore, raised the alarms about the continued attacks and

urged Governor Caleb Mutfwang to take action and stop the incessant attacks in the community.

The community, under the aegis of Jahr Patriotic Forum, Jahr Chiefdom, speaking at a press briefing at the NUJ Press Centre in Jos on Monday, expressed dismay that the forest separating Taraba, Bauchi and Plateau states has become a no-go area by bandits, who constantly waylay people on the road and slaughter them like chicken.

Their leader, Mallam Dayyabu Garga, who spoke on their behalf, alluded to a save- our- Souls letter written by Jahr Development Association to the governor over the security situation in the area.

He, however ,expressed misgivings at the tone of the letter to the governor, saying that it was combative.

“Our attention has been drawn to a letter dated May 26, 2025 and addressed to the Governor of Plateau state, Caleb Manasseh Mutwang ,drawing his urgent attention to the security challenges in our Chiefdom.

“We are not contesting the cause of the letter, but are flabbergasted by the language implored in expressing the intent of the letter.

The Jahr people are known to be humble, polite and level headed and would ordinarily portray such in all presentations, expressions and advocacies.

“We are therefore, embarrassed to see the above mentioned letter addressed to the Chief

Executive Officer of the state loaded with ultimatum, insults, intimidation and threats. Such unwholesome phrases such as ‘We are no longer needed in Plateau state.’

“This is a political statement that must have originated from somewhere since the Authors have no evidence anywhere, oral or written that suggest that the Jahr people are not needed in Plateau state.”

On the security situation along the borders of Plateau, Taraba, and Bauchi states ,the group said, “That forest that shares the borders with Plateau, Taraba, and Bauchi, needs to be consistently cleared because they are inviting their colleagues, for example, to come and attack us.

“That forest has become their inhabitant.They have taken over that place. People cannot go too far in that area. They will kidnap you either in the gate or in the forest any time of day, they will just take you there.

“So we are calling on the government not to mind the vulgar language from our colleagues over there, but ignore them and give them the necessary support. If government security apparatus may not be enough, let them support our vigilantes. They have the capability. They only need support, morally and otherwise, for them to come to the forest so that people will sleep with two eyes closed.”

The group expressed optimism on the ability of the government to hearken to their plea.

They however, pleaded with the governor to ignore the vulgar language of the authors and come to their aid.

The group also passed a vote of no confidence on Jahr Development Association and called for a new election to replace the caretaker committee of the association.