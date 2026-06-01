Insecurity: Tinubu has recorded fewer deaths than past governments – Etta

Former Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hilliard Etta, has defended President Bola Tinubu’s security performance, arguing that fewer Nigerians have died under the current administration compared to previous governments.

Speaking in an interview with ARISE NEWS, Etta said public judgment of the administration should be based on comparative data rather than perception, insisting that available records show a relative improvement in security outcomes.

“Far less people have died under Asiwaju Bola Tinubu than any government from the time… it’s on the newspapers, it’s on the terrorism index,” he said.

He dismissed claims that insecurity has worsened under the present government, maintaining that the activities of the armed forces should be acknowledged in assessing the situation. He also rejected comparisons suggesting that casualties outweighed militant losses.

Etta further defended the Tinubu administration’s broader performance, particularly in infrastructure delivery, describing ongoing road projects across the country as unprecedented in scale.

“As we speak, there are 2,700 kilometres of road, concrete reinforced roads going on in Nigeria today… no government outside of the government of Tinubu have been able to do this,” he said.

On economic performance, the former APC chairman pointed to what he described as improvements in key indicators, including foreign reserves and stock market growth, adding that Nigeria’s economy is currently among the fastest growing globally at about 4.3 percent.

He noted that the Nigerian Exchange has also seen significant gains in market capitalisation, arguing that these figures reflect a positive economic direction, even if challenges remain.

However, Etta acknowledged that many Nigerians are yet to feel the impact of the reforms, stressing that economic gains take time to filter down to households.

“Having said so, I will agree that it has not trickled down to the dining tables of the average Nigerian family,” he said, adding that structural reforms were necessary to improve living conditions in the long term.

He maintained that the administration is aware of the gap between macroeconomic gains and public welfare, but insisted that policy adjustments require patience.

Etta also said his support for the administration is not driven by personal benefit, claiming he has not gained any appointment advantage despite his political alignment.

He further disagreed with aspects of government policy, particularly on price regulation, arguing that the market alone should not determine the cost of essential goods.

Despite his criticisms, Etta maintained that ongoing reforms under the Tinubu administration are necessary, adding that early indicators from infrastructure and economic data suggest the country is moving in the right direction.