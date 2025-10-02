By Sandra Simon

The northern regions of Nigeria, comprising states like Zamfara, Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto, Benue, Kogi, Kebbi, Jigawa, Kano, and Plateau, have reportedly become hotspots for violence and insecurity.

As of October 2025, armed robbers and groups operating under the guise of bandits have been perpetrating mass kidnappings, cattle rustling, village raids, and killings, displacing communities, crippling the local economy, and instilling fear in people’s lives.

In August 2025, over 50 people were abducted in a mass capture in Zamfara State. Gunmen on motorcycles were said to have been killing civilians and kidnapping over 70 people in reprisal raids.

The state has seen a significant number of school closures, with 20 primary schools and 19 secondary schools shut down due to insecurity.

After the recent killing of worshippers and abduction of others in Zamfara mosque attacks, the police public relations officer, ASP Yazid Abubakar, assured that additional personnel had been deployed across the state to enhance security, particularly around places of worship.

“The bandits reportedly surrounded the mosque, locked it, and began shooting at worshippers while they were performing morning prayers,” Abubakar said.

In March 2025, nearly 400 people, including 287 schoolchildren, were kidnapped in Kaduna. A Human Rights Watch report covering January to March 2025 highlighted several mass abductions in Kaduna State.

The federal troops were also engaged in operations against terrorists in the Northwest region, including Kaduna State.

In Kwara State, the recent death of Albanian Idris led to the launch of an investigation into the murder of the chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), who was shot dead on March 8, 2025, in Ilorin.

Another incident in Kwara State saw armed men invade the Ogbayo area of Oke-Ode, shooting sporadically, and leaving 12 bodies with multiple gunshot wounds.

The police command assured residents of their safety and security and stated that efforts to track the perpetrators had been intensified.

“We are committed to ensuring the safety and security of our residents, and we will not relent in our efforts to track down the perpetrators of this heinous crime,” said SP Adetoun Ejire Adeyemi, Police Command Spokesperson.

In Sokoto, 15 students were snatched from a boarding school. Between January and June 2025, Lakurawa attacks in Sokoto and Kebbi killed 59 civilians, clashed with forces, and hit communications towers.

The Sokoto State Police Command has taken decisive action against banditry, coordinating with Operation FANSAR YANMA to evacuate bodies and launch tracking operations against the perpetrators.

Benue State is facing a severe insecurity crisis, with at least 500,000 people internally displaced and over 200 villages sacked due to attacks by gunmen believed to be herders.

The violence has disrupted agriculture, exacerbating food insecurity, and has led to a significant decline in the state’s economy and standard of living.

The state governor, Hyacinth Alia, has been criticised for not doing enough to address insecurity and provide support to internally displaced persons.

In conclusion, the Katsina State Police Command, led by Commissioner Aliyu Abubakar, has been proactive in addressing security challenges through collaborative efforts with the military, emphasising intelligence gathering and equipment upgrades.

“We are committed to sustained vigilance and community collaboration, and we urge residents to report suspicious activities to us,” Abubakar said.

By working together with the public and other security agencies, the police aim to create a safer environment for residents and tackle criminal networks effectively.