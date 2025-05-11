…Lament infrastructural decay in region

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Northern governors yesterday heaped blames on themselves as well as President Bola Tinubu over resurgence of Boko Haram and other renewed security challenges in the North, and called for proactive measures to tackle the situation.

The governors also lamented over decaying infrastructures and projects abandoned by the federal government in recent past years, just as they appealed to President Tinubu to show more commitment to wriggle the region out of socioeconomic setbacks.

However, the governors further said: “History will judge us not by the number of meetings we hold, but by the tangible impact we make on the lives of our people. It is therefore imperative that we go home with actionable takeaways that will be implemented by individual states in order to move our region forward.”

Chairman of Northern States Governors’ Forum, (NSGF), Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, who is the governor of Gombe State, stated this yesterday at the governors’ meeting in Kaduna with traditional rulers in the North.

His words: “Let me begin by expressing our deepest condolences to the governments and people of Plateau, Bauchi, Benue, Borno and Yobe States, and indeed the entire people of northern Nigeria over the recent tragic killings that took place. These mindless acts of violence against innocent citizens remind us of the urgent need to redouble our security efforts and ensure that adequate security measures are vigorously implemented for the safety of our people.

“While we commend Mr. President for his sustained commitment to Nigeria’s security, we must acknowledge the recent setbacks in our efforts to combat insecurity and other social vices. The resurgence of Boko Haram activities in some parts of the Northeast and the outbreak of violent killings in the North Central call for immediate review of strategies and greater synergy between federal, state and local security architectures.

“The state of infrastructure in Northern Nigeria remains a cause for major concern. While we acknowledge President Tinubu’s commitment to completing the ongoing Kaduna-Kano-Katsina-Maradi rail line, the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano expressway, and the AKK gas pipeline among many others, other projects like the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail line, Kano-Maiduguri expressway, and Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi-Gombe-Biu expressway, which were awarded in the past, remain in a serious state of neglect.

“In the same vein, no state of the North East was captured in the Federal Government’s superhighway project. We must therefore explore innovative financing options, including public-private partnerships and infrastructure bonds, in order to bridge this gap and lay a solid foundation for agricultural production, industrialization and growth

“To my brother-governors and our revered traditional rulers, I urge us to rise above individual interests and work collectively for the progress of our region. More than ever before, the people of Northern Nigeria are looking up to us for leadership in these challenging times.

“As the rainy season approaches, we must implement proactive measures to mitigate the perennial farmer-herder clashes and address climate-related challenges like floods and droughts. Our states must work closely with agencies like NEMA, NIMET and other related stakeholders in order to develop early warning systems, offer tangible support and implement sustainable solutions so as to boost agricultural productivity and enhance food security.

“Let me at this point acknowledge the invaluable role of our traditional institution in maintaining social harmony. The wisdom and guidance of our traditional rulers remain indispensable as we navigate these complex times. We must continue to strengthen our partnership with them in governance and conflict resolution. I would like to assure you that this Forum remains committed to work and ensure a constitutional role for our traditional rulers so as to make them be more effective in peace building and community development.

“In order to achieve these goals and ensure sustainable impact, the Northern States Governors’ Forum must be built on solid institutional foundation that can serve as a vehicle for the advancement of our regional agenda. I am grateful for the support of all our governors in this regard, as well as your commitment to building an NSGF that will outlive our individual administrations and continue to serve the interests of Northern Nigeria and its people.”

He noted that the Almajiri phenomenon and lack of job opportunities for northern youths continue to pose serious challenges and urged the governors to move beyond rhetoric to concrete actions that would take children off the streets and provide them with quality education, vocational and professional skills.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the host governor, Uba Sani of Kaduna State commended President Tinubu for his commitment to address infrastructural decays in the region.

“I must commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to addressing the infrastructural deficits in Northern Nigeria. One of Mr. President’s key interventions in our region is the long abandoned Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano dual carriageway, which connects the Federal Capital Territory to about 12 States in the North Central, North West and North East Zones.

“It serves as a vital link for travelers moving between the Southern and Northern parts of Nigeria. Mr. President will go down in history as the leader who listened to the cries of the Northern people and took decisive action. We owe Mr. President a debt of gratitude,” Governor Sani stated.