From Shafa’atu Suleiman, Sokoto

Amid rising insecurity in Kebbi State, the member representing Birnin Kebbi, Kalgo, and Bunza Federal Constituency, Hon. Ibrahim Mohammed, has called on the Federal Government to strengthen rural policing and improve security infrastructure to protect lives and property.

Presenting a motion of urgent national importance on the floor of the House of Representatives, Mohammed expressed deep concern over the persistent attacks by bandits, cattle rustlers, and kidnappers across rural communities in Kebbi and other parts of the North West.

He said that the level of insecurity in the rural areas of Kebbi has reached an alarming stage, resulting in farmers abandoning their farms and schools being shut down.

“Families are living in fear. This situation poses a serious threat to food security and economic stability.”

Citing Section 14(2)(b) of the Nigerian Constitution, which defines the protection and welfare of citizens as the primary responsibility of government, he urged the Federal Ministry of Interior and the Nigeria Police Force to establish, upgrade, and adequately equip police outposts and security stations in identified flashpoints across the state.

The rep member advocate for the deployment of more personnel and the provision of patrol vehicles, surveillance equipment, and communication tools to enhance rural patrol operations and ensure rapid response to distress calls.

The lawmaker further appealed to the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning to prioritize funding for rural security infrastructure in the 2026 Appropriation Bill.

“Our rural areas must not continue to suffer neglect in terms of security infrastructure.A secured countryside means a stable food system and stronger communities”

He also called on state governments, traditional institutions, and community-based organizations to collaborate with security agencies in intelligence gathering and peacebuilding efforts to curb the rising wave of attacks.

He urged the House of Representatives to mandate its Committees on National Security and Intelligence, Police Affairs, and Army to conduct an assessment of existing security gaps in rural areas and recommend appropriate policy and budgetary interventions.

“The safety of our rural dwellers must remain a national priority. Protecting them is essential to sustaining Nigeria’s economy and securing its future”