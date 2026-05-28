Insecurity: ISIS second-in-command was responsible for attacks on Christians – US

The United States government has linked Abu-Bilal Al-Minuki, identified as ISIS’ second-in-command, to deadly attacks targeting Christian communities in Nigeria, following his reported killing during a joint military operation by American and Nigerian forces.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth disclosed this during a cabinet meeting at the White House, saying Al-Minuki played a major role in orchestrating violence against Christians and posed a broader security threat.

According to Hegseth, the senior ISIS commander was killed on May 15 in an operation conducted in the Lake Chad Basin as part of intensified efforts to dismantle extremist networks operating in the region.

“About a year ago, the President heard concerns from Nigerian Christians who were being targeted and killed by ISIS,” Hegseth said, noting that President Donald Trump directed the US military to strengthen actions aimed at protecting vulnerable Christian populations in Nigeria.

“Over the past month, we killed ISIS’ number two commander, who was most responsible for killing Christians and attempting to target the US homeland,” he added.

President Bola Tinubu had earlier confirmed Al-Minuki’s death, stating that several of his close associates were also eliminated during the operation.

Hegseth further revealed that intelligence-driven operations against ISIS elements in Nigeria had led to the killing of hundreds of suspected fighters allegedly linked to attacks on Christians.

The development comes amid continuing concerns over insecurity in Nigeria’s North-East and the Lake Chad region, where extremist groups have sustained deadly attacks on communities, security personnel and civilian targets.