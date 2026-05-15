Insecurity, hunger: Ndukuba urges Nigerians to be instruments of peace, hope

From Adesuwa Tsan, Abuja

Archbishop, Metropolitan, Primate of All Nigeria and Bishop of Abuja (Anglican Communion), Henry Ndukuba, has called on Nigerians to rise above the country’s current challenges of insecurity, poverty and fear, urging citizens to become “instruments of God’s peace” in a difficult national moment.

Speaking at the opening of the first session of the 13th Synod of the Abuja Diocese in Abuja, Ndukuba said the church must respond to the nation’s realities by touching lives, supporting the needy and sustaining hope among the people.

“Given our context of ministry in Nigeria, in a time when people are suffering, in a time of insecurity, in a time of much fear, in a time of much hunger and poverty, it is necessary for us to make ourselves available, not only to God, but also to the people around us, to be instruments of God’s peace, God’s power, touching lives and situations and families,” he said.

The Anglican primate said the synod would focus on equipping believers to serve both God and society, stressing that faith must have practical impact on the lives of Nigerians.

According to him, Christians must return to God, remain rooted in the word of God and yield themselves to the leadership of the Holy Spirit in order to positively influence the nation.

“Our prayer is that as we gather in this conference, God will so bless us that as we rise from this place, we will not only stand in the place of prayer, we will also be people who return back to the word of God, but also being teachable and being empowered by the Holy Spirit so that we will be able to touch the lives of the people around us,” he stated.

Ndukuba expressed optimism that Nigeria would overcome its present challenges, declaring, “God will deliver our nation and God will help our people.” He added, “God will so strengthen us that in the face of challenges we will stand strong to declare the counsel and excellence of our God.”

Ndukuba explained that the 13th Synod marked the beginning of a new three-year cycle for the Abuja Diocese, during which officers and leaders of the church would be elected to steer its affairs

In his sermon, Ven. Titilope Ogbonyomi said the presentations at the synod were designed to stir the curiosity of participants and prepare them to receive God’s direction for the church at this critical period.

Speaking on the synod theme, “The Priesthood of All Believers, Equipping People for the Work of Ministry,” Ogbonyomi said Christians must understand the true meaning of priesthood and the significance of Apostle Peter’s description of believers as “a royal priesthood.”

Ogbonyomi also expressed concern over what he described as the gradual dilution of the meaning of “believer” in modern society as, according to him, societal pressures and changing cultural values were attempting to redefine truth and distort God’s original intentions for humanity.

“The believer is not defined by culture, opinion, or popular trends, but by a living relationship with Jesus Christ and complete submission to His Lordship,” he said.

Meanwhile, the vhairmanof the Local Organising Committee of the synod and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Emeka Etiaba, described it as a period of “soul searching” for the Anglican Communion.

“Synod is a time of soul searching for the Anglican Communion. It’s a time to take account of what has gone on in the previous year, what is going on now, and where the church will go in the next one year,” he said.

Also speaking, Ambassador Godknows Igali said the Abuja Synod carried national significance because the primate’s seat is located in the nation’s capital. He noted that “the significance is that this particular synod is to talk about the church and how to prepare Christians to serve this country.”

He added that about 600 delegates, including bishops and clergy, were participating in the synod to deliberate on issues affecting both the church and society while describing St. James Anglican Church Asokoro, venue of the synod, as strategically important because of its location within Asokoro, home to key national institutions including the Presidential Villa.

Also speaking, Justice Sybil Gbagi of the Court of Appeal also expressed optimism that the synod would strengthen the church and the Christian community in Abuja.