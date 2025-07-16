From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

In a decisive move to curb crime and illegal transport activities, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has confiscated more than 280 vehicles, including cars, motorcycles, and tricycles, during a large-scale security sweep across Abuja.

The campaign, named Operation Sweep Abuja Clean, was initiated by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, who stressed the government’s commitment to maintaining order in the nation’s capital.

Speaking through the FCTA Director of Security, Adamu Gwary, and represented by Peter Olumuji at a briefing following a night raid, Wike stated, “We cannot fold our arms and watch criminals and illegal operators overrun Abuja. This clampdown is a clear warning: the FCT will not be a safe haven for those who break the law.”

Over the past week, a multi-agency task force has targeted crime hotspots around the city, impounding vehicles with obscured number plates, confiscating unregistered taxis, and detaining street beggars and scavengers suspected of criminal involvement.

Olumuji provided details on the operation’s impact: “So far, over 40 vehicles have been impounded for traffic offenses, over 200 motorcycles for violating approved routes and aiding criminals, and more than 40 tricycles (Keke Napep) have been seized for operating illegally.” He highlighted that these measures respond directly to residents’ demand for stronger enforcement against traffic violators and street crime.

Unregistered taxis lacking proper identification are being removed from circulation, and their owners face prosecution. Olumuji affirmed, “All these actions are to checkmate crime rates within the FCT.”

Those arrested including beggars and destitute individuals are being profiled at the Bwari Rehabilitation Centre. “Genuine cases will be offered vocational training, while others will be repatriated to their states of origin,” Olumuji explained.

The FCTA added that many scavengers have connections to petty theft and other offenses. “The Nigerian police thoroughly profile and investigate them. Nobody will be spared if found guilty,” the security chief warned.

Addressing recent worries about One Chance robbery incidents, including the unfortunate killing of a Ghanaian national, Olumuji reassured the public, “We are not seeing an increase, but we are not taking chances. Vehicles without proper documentation are being seized and suspicious operators are under investigation.”

The FCTA confirmed the raids will persist in trouble spots such as Life Camp, Asokoro, Wuse, and Area 1 until criminal hideouts and illegal operators are eradicated.

“This city is becoming increasingly hostile for criminals,” Olumuji said. “And that’s exactly what the Minister wants—an Abuja where law-abiding residents feel safe, and criminals have nowhere to hide.”