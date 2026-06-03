Insecurity: Atiku aligns with CAN, says Tinubu’s govt failed by 360 degrees

The presidential candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has backed the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN)’s position on the nation’s security situation.

Speaking at the 2026 National Church Leaders Summit in Abuja on Tuesday, CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh decried the escalating problem of kidnapping and attacks on churches, schools and vulnerable communities in the country and called on the federal government to declare a state of emergency on security across the country.

While urging Nigerians to defend themselves within the legal limit, the foremost Christian body also demanded a comprehensive review of the nation’s security architecture, enhanced intelligence gathering, stronger inter-agency cooperation, improved operational effectiveness and greater accountability in the fight against terrorism, banditry and violent crime.

In an X post on Wednesday, Atiku said he was encouraged that Christians were united in drawing attention to the nation’s dire security situation.

He said, “I have just read the communique released by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) under the leadership of His Grace Archbishop Daniel Okoh from the 2026 National Church Leaders Summit and I align with the concern and sympathies of the Church in Nigeria over the security of the lives of Nigerians.

“The demand for a comprehensive review of the nation’s security architecture, enhanced intelligence gathering, stronger inter-agency cooperation, improved operational effectiveness and greater accountability in the fight against terrorism, banditry and violent crime, are all fully in line with my position on the failure of the Tinubu-led Federal Government.

“It is encouraging for Nigerians to see Christians from various denominations and blocs unite in this spiritual wake-up call upon the political leadership to do better.

“From the Catholic Secretariat to the Christian Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (CPFN), the Organisation of African Instituted Churches to the TEKAN/ECWA and other Christian blocs in Nigeria, the declaration of a three-day period of national mourning should serve as moments of reflection for all political leaders, especially those in power with the responsibility to do better by Nigerians.”

He called on President Tinubu to heed the call by the Christian bodies and the political opposition to secure the lives and property of Nigerians.

The former Vice President said, “As insecurity ravages without concern for religious or ethnic differences which have been made more glaring by the 360 degrees failure of the incumbent government, I commend this noble effort to hold the ruling party accountable and encourage solidarity from all Nigerians in this regard. I enjoin other faith organisations especially of the Muslim block to lend their voices to this wake-up call.

“On behalf of the political opposition whom Tinubu has ignored as well as the Nigerian people, I urge Tinubu to listen to this urgent call from CAN and diligently ponder his courses of action beyond rhetorics, at least for his remaining months in office,” he stated.