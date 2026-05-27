Insecurity: 30,000 Fulani militants behind Nigeria’s crisis – US report

A new report by the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has estimated that about 30,000 armed Fulani militants are operating across Nigeria, contributing to ongoing insecurity in several parts of the country, particularly the Middle Belt and some southern regions.

The report, released in May 2026 and titled “Nonstate Violators of Religious Freedom in Nigeria: Fulani Militants,” said the armed groups operate in dispersed clusters ranging from small units of about 10 fighters to larger formations of up to 1,000 members.

According to the commission, these groups have emerged as major non-state actors linked to repeated violent attacks that have worsened insecurity, triggered large-scale displacement, and deepened tensions between communities.

It stated that violence associated with the groups accounted for a significant number of deaths across religious communities over the past year, surpassing those recorded in some other organised criminal and insurgent-related incidents.

The report noted that both Christian and Muslim communities have been affected, although many of the attacks were reported in rural farming settlements across the Middle Belt region.

USCIRF explained that the groups do not operate under a centralised command structure, but some reportedly collaborate with criminal gangs and other armed networks, making the security challenge more complex.

It described the typical mode of operation as night-time raids on isolated communities, often involving motorcycles, firearms, and machetes.

“They often descend on vulnerable communities at night, creating fear and forcing residents to flee in order to gain control of land,” the report stated.

The commission estimated that at least 1.3 million people have been displaced in the Middle Belt as a result of sustained attacks involving armed groups and other violent actors.

It cited several incidents, including a 2025 attack in Benue State where over 200 people were reportedly killed at a Catholic mission housing internally displaced persons.

Another case referenced was the Yelwata incident in Benue, also in 2025, where more than 200 people were allegedly killed and thousands displaced.

The report also said some attacks appeared to be timed around major religious celebrations such as Christmas and Easter, heightening fear among affected communities.

In one incident highlighted, suspected attackers reportedly killed 32 people in Niger State in early 2026, while another attack in Kaduna State targeted a church, leaving worshippers dead and others abducted, including a priest.

USCIRF further documented kidnappings involving both churches and mosques, including an incident in Plateau State where an imam and several worshippers were abducted and ransom was demanded.

The commission noted that there are differing interpretations of the violence, with some linking it to economic and environmental pressures tied to herding activities, while others describe it as targeted religious persecution.

It said multiple and overlapping factors ranging from resource competition to criminal activity are likely driving the crisis.

The report also raised concerns about the response of security agencies, stating that victims often report delays in intervention during attacks.

However, it acknowledged recent government actions, including intensified military operations and the designation of violent armed groups as terrorist organisations in late 2025.

USCIRF added that security forces have carried out rescue operations that freed hundreds of hostages, while several suspects were arrested or neutralised.

Despite these measures, the commission warned that insecurity in central Nigeria remains severe and persistent, with many communities still vulnerable to repeated attacks.

It concluded that lasting progress will depend on stronger security coordination, improved governance, and sustained efforts to address the root causes of rural violence and displacement.