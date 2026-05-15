Inflation rises to 15.69% in April

15 May 2026 5:28 pm WAT

John Ogunsemore By
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inflation
Enugu State
  • …from 15.38% in March

 

From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Headline inflation for the month of April 2026 rose to 15.69 per cent from 15.38 per cent in March 2026 and stood at 26.82 per cent in the same month of the preceding year (April 2025).

The data was obtained in a document published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), today.

According to the document, looking at the movement, the April 2026 headline inflation rate showed an increase of 0.31 per cent compared to the March 2026 headline inflation rate.

Also, on a month-on-month basis, the headline inflation rate in April 2026 was 2.13 per cent, which was 2.05 per cent lower than the rate recorded in March 2026 (4.18 per cent).

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“This means that in April 2026, the rate of increase in the average price level was lower than the rate of increase in the average price level in March 2026”, NBS said.

On the food inflation rate in April 2026, the figure was 16.06 per cent on a year-on-year basis and stood at 24.68 per cent in the same month of the preceding year (April 2025).

On a month-on-month basis, the food inflation rate in April 2026 was 3.63 per cent, down by 0.54 percentage points from March 2026 (4.17 per cent).

NBS attributed this to the rate of change in the average prices of millet whole grain, yam flour, ginger (fresh), beef, garri, yam tuber, pepper (fresh), cray fish, cassava tuber, beans, Irish potatoes, tomatoes (fresh), wheat grain (sold loose), soy beans, guinea corn, plantain, carrots (fresh), etc.

The document noted that the average annual rate of food inflation for the twelve months ending April 2026, relative to the previous twelve-month average, was 17.55 per cent, which was 17.05 percentage points lower than the average annual rate of change recorded in April 2025 (34.60 per cent).

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